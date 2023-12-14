Upgrade Your Christmas Tree With 50% Off Nanoleaf's Smart Holiday String Lights

Decorating for the holidays is part of what adds a little magic to your home and festivities, but a lot of the items that make the biggest impact are pretty pricey. If you're looking for holiday deals on decor you can still get in time for Christmas, you won't want to miss this incredible deal on a serious upgrade to your seasonal decor. Nanoleaf makes smart string lights with plenty of features that will delight visitors and bring ambiance to your space. A set of these holiday lights will typically run you $120, but right now Amazon has slashed the price by 50%, meaning you'll pay just $60 -- and if you order now, you'll get them in before the big day.

Whether you're looking to add festive lights in your outdoor spaces or want smart lights for your tree or other indoor decor, these lights can hold up and offer plenty of options for all your needs. They are IP44-rated splashproof and weatherproof and can withstand temperatures as low as 5 degrees Fahrenheit. And a single string measures in at over 65 feet, coming equipped with 250 LED lights that offer over 16 million colors, including whites. The lights react to music, which can add to the ambiance of your celebrations. Plus, these lights have festive scenes to choose from to make it easy to set up your festivities, as well as customizable color palettes and motions for you to create the space you want. They're pretty flexible, too, as you can control these string lights via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi through the Nanoleaf app, compatible smart devices and the manual controller.

These holiday string lights can also make a great gift for anyone that loves to decorate for the season. Plus, they're versatile enough to be used year-round. Be sure to check out other smart home deals for more savings on smart devices or peruse our roundup of stocking stuffers under $25 to find other stellar bargains.