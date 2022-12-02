Holiday Deals Under $25: Complete Your List for Less Today

Yes, Cyber Monday might have come and gone, but it's not officially over. A lot of different retailers, such as Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart, are still hosting a slate of deals. There are still big discounts available on home tech, games, beauty, fitness and more, and many are available for less than $25.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals you can still find for $25 or less. These low-price post-Cyber Monday deals are perfect for those inexpensive gifts and stocking stuffers you need for family members, friends or coworkers (hello, holiday party gift exchange games). And if your budget is a bit larger, we've also got the best deals for $50 and under. This story is updated often as deals change, so be sure to check back for the most recent sales details. Happy gifting!
Tech deals under $25
Smart home deals and sales
This smart accessory can be added to nearly any garage door made after 1993. It connects to your phone, allowing for easy control of the door from anywhere. It's down to $20, so be sure to grab one for yourself and even some family members: They'll be sure to thank you for something so useful.
Eligible Amazon accounts can nab a third-gen Echo Dot for just $1 alongside a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. That makes the total cost just $10.
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): $15 (save $25)
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: $20 (save $50)
- Meross smart Wi-Fi garage door opener: $22 (save $14)
- SwitchBot Smart Plug Mini: $12 (save $8)
- Kasa outdoor smart plug: $17 (save $8)
- Kasa smart plug mini (4-pack): $23 (save $7)
- Kasa multicolor smart light bulb (2-pack): $17 (save $8)
Streaming device deals for your TV
If you're wanting to add some smarts to your existing TV, you can do exactly that while saving 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable streaming stick today. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a great pick if you're new to smart TV functionality with its easy-to-use OS and included Alexa-enabled voice remote.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $15 (save $15)
- Roku Express HD streaming box: $18 (save $12)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $18 (save $12)
Audio deals: Portable speakers, wireless earbuds, more
Anker sub-brand Soundcore offers a ton of great value audio gear and its Life P2 Mini earbuds are half their usual price right now. With Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C charging and 32 hours of playtime with the included charging case, they don't skimp on features.
- Philips T1207 true wireless earbuds: $20 (save $20)
- Skullcandy Dime true wireless earbuds: $20 (save $6)
- Skullcandy Jib true wireless earbuds: $22 (save $10)
- JLab Go Air true wireless earbuds: $15 (save $15)
- JBL Vibe 100 true wireless earbuds: $25 (save $25)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2i true wireless earbuds: $20 (save $20)
- Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth speaker: $16 (save $14)
- JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker: $25 (save $15)
Tech accessory deals
Anker makes some of the best charging gear on the market and its super compact Nano Pro USB-C wall charger is down to a new low at Amazon right now. Be sure to clip the 25% on-page coupon for the full savings.
- Logitech C270 HD webcam: $25 (save $15)
- Logitech Pebble M350 wireless mouse: $20 (save $10)
- Tile Mate: $18 (save $7)
- Anker PowerCore 5K portable battery: $25 (save $5)
- Samsung USB-C cable: $8 (save $9)
- Case-Mate Fuel 20W USB-C wall charger: $9 (save $16)
- Anker 33W dual USB wall charger: $19 (save $7)
- Apple Watch sport band: $25 (save $24)
- Apple Watch Nike sport band: $25 (save $24)
- Zens 10W wireless charger: $25 (save $5)
- Lexar JumpDrive V40 USB 32GB USB flash drive (3-pack): $13 (save $7)
- Wage Universal gaming headset: $6 (save $19)
Home deals under $25
At-home COVID-19 tests are a great thing to have around and the perfect time to buy them is when they're on sale. This pack comes with two easy-to-use tests that give you the results within 15 minutes.
Method is known for its great-smelling hand soaps and cleaning products. Its three-pack in the waterfall scent is down to just $10 at Amazon.
- Kamenstein spice rack (16-jar): $15 (save $5)
- AmazonFresh Colombia medium roast ground coffee: $13 (save $6)
- Create-A-Treat Oreo and Sour Patch Kids cookie house kit: $20 (save $5)
- Hydro Flask 18-ounce bottle: $21 (save $9)
- Bella Pro Series 2-quart analog air fryer: $20 (save $25)
- Yankee Candle car air freshener 3-pack: $9 (save $2)
- Holstein Housewares mini heart-shaped waffle maker: $14 (save $2)
- Automated night lights (four-pack): $10 (save $21)
- Amazon Basics AA batteries (16-pack): $21 (save $7)
- USB-C travel power strip: $13 (save $12)
- BalanceFrom yoga mat: $25 (save $25)
- La Crosse Technology Soluna-S sunrise alarm clock: $23 (save $13)
- Packing cubes (6-pack): $23 (save $6)
- DeWalt screwdriver bit set (40-piece): $22 (save $18)
Subscription and software deals under $25: Sling TV and more
For a limited time only, new members can save over 50% on their first year of Sam's Club membership. This unlocks all the great warehouse and online offers from Sam's Club, as well as discounted gas and more.
- American Sign Language learning bundle: $20 (save $15)
- Learn to Code certification bundle: $25 (save $15)
- Paramount Plus (1 year): $25 (save $25)
- Sling TV (1 month): $20 (save $20)
Toy deals under $25
Looking for a fun gift to give that's outside the box and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that gets scanned once it's completely put together and offers the chance to win up to $1 million from it. Most people will win $1, but that's the fun in it.
- Lego Disney Bruni the Salamander buildable character: $10 (save $3)
- Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child set: $14 (save $6)
- Lego Minecraft The Bakery set: $17 (save $8)
- Taco vs. Burrito strategic family card game: $15 (save $10)
- VTech Pull and Sing Puppy: $18 (save $6)
- Marvel Iron Man flip FX mask: $16 (save $7)
- National Geographic mega slime kit: $24 (save $11)
- PopSockets PopPuck fidget toy: $18 (save $2)
Fashion deals under $25
This slouchy beanie is fashionable and lined to keep you warm in the brisk winter air.
- Under Armour women's hybrid quarter zip: $23 (save $37)
- Champion pullover hoodie: $25 (save up to $20)
- Nike Men's Dri-Fit Legend training T-shirt: $15 (save $10)
- Allbirds men's Natural Run shorts (2-pack): $23 (save $45)
- Allbirds women's Natural Run short-sleeve tee: $17 (save $41)
- Volcom pullover hoodie: $25 (save $30)
Beauty deals under $25
Duke Cannon's Winter Survival Tube is a great gift for anyone braving the outdoors this winter. It offers hand and lip balms, plus face lotion, to repair dry, cracked skin and protect with SPF.