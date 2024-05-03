Upgrade to Microsoft Office Pro and Windows 11 With This Sweet 88% Discount

A Microsoft Office license can be quite expensive if it doesn't already arrive pre-installed on a PC or laptop upon purchase, and the same is true for the Pro edition of Window's latest OS. That's where this excellent all-in-one bundle from StackSocial comes into action, giving you access to Office Professional Plus 2019 and Windows 11 Pro for just under $50.

That's a sizable discount when you consider that Office Professional Plus 2019 has a suggested list price of $229 while Windows 11 Pro regularly goes for $199. Together that's $428, meaning this massive 88% price drop equates to a discount of $378. It's a lifetime license, too, with the only catch being that it's limited to one device. These deals tend to get snapped up quickly, so don't hang about if interested.

Windows 11 Pro is the most advanced Microsoft OS at the moment and includes some exclusive features that you don't get with the base version of Windows 11. That includes Microsoft Remote Desktop, BitLocker device encryption, Windows Sandbox, Hyper-V, Azure Active Directory, and more. This offer includes lifetime access for up to three devices, but not all PCs will be compatible, so be sure to check if yours meets the system requirements before you purchase.

This bundle also includes lifetime access to Office Pro Plus apps, which are used by schools and businesses around the world. The 2019 version is now a generation old and doesn't include Microsoft Teams, but will still allow you to access popular programs including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more. This one-time purchase is a serious bargain compared with the usual subscription price for Microsoft 365, which starts at $7 a month or $70 for the year. Just note this deal includes lifetime access for only a single device, and Microsoft's extended support for Office 2019 will end on Oct. 14, 2025.

Even so, this is a solid way to upgrade a laptop that doesn't come with Windows 11 Pro or to gain access to Microsoft's apps without signing up for a monthly payment. And if you're in the market for new hardware too, be sure to check out our list of the best laptop deals available right now.