Unbeatable Offer: Stay Entertained With a Free Month of Streaming From Paramount Plus

There are a wealth of streaming services to pick from these days, but not all of them deliver enough quality content to be worth the subscription. If you've been holding out on trying Paramount Plus or Showtime, now is your chance to check them out to see if they're a good fit. To celebrate the return of The Lodge, Paramount Plus is letting new subscribers score a free month of service when you use the promo code LODGE24 at sign-up. That gives you a chance to try out both services before committing to a subscription. Just be sure to take advantage of this offer by April 15 to make sure you don't miss out.

Paramount Plus offers two different subscriptions that you can try out for free with this offer. The $6 per month Essential plan is the most affordable and gives you access to Paramount Plus shows and movies with limited commercials, as well as NFL on CBS, top soccer games and CBS live news. Or you can upgrade to the $12 per month Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle. In addition to the entire Showtime library of movies and shows, it also gives you access to your local CBS channel, removes ads for everything except live TV and a handful of shows, and allows you to download content so you can enjoy it on the go. Just remember that, after your free trial, your subscription will auto-renew at the regular price unless canceled. And be sure to check out our roundup of all the best streaming service deals for even more ways to save.