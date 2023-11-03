Transform Your Photos With This Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle at Over $550 Off

Taking a great photograph doesn't end with clicking a button on a camera or a phone but often includes an editing process to make pictures shine. The proverbial editing room is where your images can be polished up and turned into works of art, and while that sounds great, many folks don't have the skill set to do it like a pro. Luckily, StackSocial is offering an excellent deal on Luminar Neo, an AI-assisted editing software to make your pictures look almost as good as if a pro made them. You can grab it for just $200 there, compared to the usual $752 price tag, meaning you're saving over $550.

Adobe Photoshop is the most popular photo editing software out there, but it takes months of training to be able to truly use it effectively. Luminar Neo offers tons of the same functions and features, but is much easier to use thanks to the AI assistance. You can use it to improve the detail and clarity of a photo, adjust the lighting and composition or even remove and replace entire objects. It comes with tons of incredible presets that allow you to transform your photos with the push of a button.

It's also compatible with both Windows and Mac devices, and can be used as a plug-in for Photoshop and Lightroom. This deal also includes tons of helpful add-ons, such as the Tender Blushing Skies add-on, which allows you to completely replace your skies with 25 different presets, or the Wintertime Overlays add-on, which contains 10 unique overlays to give your images a cool and cozy atmosphere. And with lifetime access, you won't have to worry about recurring subscription costs.

