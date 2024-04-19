Today Only: Save 50% on Our Favorite Home Security Cameras of 2024

Installing one of the best home security cameras at your house is a great decision. Whether you are looking for some additional security or just want the peace of mind that comes with being able to check on them from anywhere, buying good cameras can be expensive. Our favorite camera, the Arlo Pro 5S is on sale at Best Buy today only. The 3-pack of cameras is 50% off, dropping it down to just $350. You can also grab a single camera for $180, a discount of $70.

The Arlo Pro 5S has a 2K resolution, two-way audio, color night vision and a 160-degree field of view. The image quality is great, and you can set up motion alerts which can even identify objects like packages, people and more. These are battery powered cameras, which makes installing them much easier as you don't have to worry about the power source. The set comes with three cameras, three mounts, four batteries and a dual-battery charger. If you use the cameras inside, you can use the included power cord to provide constant power to the camera.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out all the best home security camera deals available right now.