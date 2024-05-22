Today Only: Bag Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 for Just $20

Using the right software can be vital to making sure that you get any job done properly, especially when you're presenting complex data. Microsoft's Visio Professional is one of the best options around, and at the moment you can get yourself a lifetime subscription for just $20, which is a huge discount compared to the standard price of $250. You'll need to be quick though, as this deal will expire at the end of the day.

Lifetime access to Visio Pro 2021 will cost you a whopping $580 if you buy it through Microsoft directly, but with this deal, you pay only a small fraction of that. The app includes hundreds of templates and thousands of shapes and stencils for flow charts, timelines, floor plans and much more so you can distill complex processes into simple, easy-to-follow visual guides. Plus, it allows you to import data from other Microsoft programs like Excel.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Just note that this deal is only available to new users, and the license can be used for only a single PC running Windows 10 or 11. You'll also need to have a Microsoft 365 subscription to access some features as well as a license to use the desktop version of Microsoft 365 apps. You might also need additional subscriptions depending on the features that you want to use, so be sure to check out the StackSocial page if you're at all unsure. Note that you'll have to redeem this offer within 30 days of the purchase, too. And while you're in a money-saving mood, maybe now is the perfect time to check out our list of the best laptop deals as well -- go on, you deserve it.