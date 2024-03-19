Today Is the Last Day You Can Snag Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 for Just $25

Diagraming can be essential when you're dealing with complex things like business hierarchies and workflows since it helps provide you with a visual guide. While there are a lot of apps out there that can do it, one of the best is Microsoft Visio Pro, and you can grab a lifetime license to the 2021 version for just $25 from StackSocial. That's a significant discount on the usual Microsoft price. Just be aware that today is the last day this deal is available since it expires tonight, March 19, so be sure to grab it soon.

Lifetime access to Visio Pro 2021 will cost you a whopping $580 if you buy it through Microsoft directly, but with this deal, you only have to pay a fraction of that. The app features hundreds of templates and thousands of shapes and stencils for flow charts, timelines, floor plans and much more so you can distill complex processes into simple, easy-to-follow visual guides. Plus, it allows you to import data from other Microsoft programs like Excel.

Just note that this deal is only available to new users, and the license can only be used for a single PC running Windows 10 or 11. You'll also need to have a Microsoft 365 subscription and access to the desktop version of Microsoft 365 apps, along with a Power BI and Power Automate subscription. And you'll have to redeem this offer within 30 days of the purchase. Be sure to check out the full list of requirements on the StackSocial page if you're at all unsure. And while you're in a money-saving mood, maybe now is the perfect time to check out our list of the best laptop deals as well -- go on, you deserve it.