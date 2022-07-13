Tile Gets In on the Prime Day Fun With a 30% Discount of Its Own

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Tired of losing your wallet, keys, phone and other little essentials? It's frustrating, stressful and it can be time-consuming to search for them. Tile can help you keep track of your things and save you time finding them.

Attach a Tile to your item and use the Tile app to help keep track of it. You can even check the last location of your item if it's far away. All Tiles work with both Android and Apple devices and you can use your voice assistant to help find your things as well. Tile can help save you hours of search and worry.

Right now Tile is having its own Prime Day sale and you can save 30% on select Tile packs or individuals. Go for the classics and get a for just $55 (save $15). The Mate Tile helps you find items within 250 feet and has up to three years of battery life. Looking for something with a wider range? can help you find items up to 400 feet away and has the loudest chime out of all the Tile products. Grab a two-pack for just $55 (save $15). Need more of a variety? Variety packs are on sale too! Check out this cute for $51 (save $18). It comes with a Pro Tile and a Slim. is designed to help you track your stuff from afar with the Tile app. It looks like a credit card and fits easily in your wallet, backpack or any tight space.