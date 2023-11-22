This Viral TikTok Pan Set Is Over 50% Off on Black Friday

There are many options out there for people looking for new cookware, but we've found the set that went viral on TikTok -- one video has nearly a million views -- and it's even on sale. Carote makes a set of pans with a removable handle, something that my mum had back in the '70s and '80s, and TikTok has been losing its mind over it ever since.

There are a few different versions of the set that are discounted as part of the ongoing Black Friday sales, but the cheapest one we've found is the 10-piece set in baby blue. While the list price is usually $112, the baby blue version is going for just $70, which is a nice $42 discount and well worth picking up.

Probably one of the most interesting aspects of this cookware set is the removable handle, which detaches with a press of a button and lets you use the same pot or pan in the oven. It comes with two sets of handles for you to work with, although the company does say you shouldn't cook on the stove with it, so it might be a bit finicky to get used to at first. That said, the fact that you can remove the handle also means that you can stack all the pots and pans on top of each other, so it takes up a lot less space.

It has a few other things going for it, such as a nonstick surface that actually works rather than just being a marketing gimmick. Probably the best part, though, is that you get two fridge storage lids for the pots so that you can just stick them directly into the fridge, saving you the hassle of having to empty things out into Tupperware. As for the set itself, you get two frying pans, two saucepans and one sauté pan, which is pretty much all you're likely going to need for an average meal.

There are a few other similar deals with removable handles, such as this Country Kitchen 13-piece pots and pans set that's been discounted down to $75 from $120. You can also always check our Amazon Black Friday deals roundup for some potential alternatives as we update the list.