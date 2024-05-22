This Sale Takes 50% Off the Incredible HP 14-Inch Dragonfly Pro, but Only for Today

There's no denying the sheer power of Memorial Day sales, and we're expecting plenty of Memorial Day laptop deals to come thick and fast over the next several days. But you don't have to wait until the holiday weekend to score some steep savings with B&H taking 50% off the HP 14-inch Dragonfly Pro, dropping it down to just $699. The deal is only available today, so you don't have long to get in on the savings.

CNET laptop reviewer Matt Elliott was a big fan of the laptop even at full price, so being able to save a huge $700 on it has to make it one of the best laptop deals available right now. In his review, he said, "With its sturdy, minimalist chassis, the HP Dragonfly Pro can rightly take a seat at the table of MacBook Pro alternatives." While its display isn't quite as good, it does look the part, and "offers a gorgeous design and solid build quality and is about as close as you can get to a 14-inch MacBook Pro in a Windows laptop."

In terms of the main specs, the HP Dragonfly Pro features a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and AMD Radeon 680M graphics. The display is 14 inches with a native 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution. Three USB-C ports round out the main specs, two of which are USB4-compatible.