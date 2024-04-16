This Sale Slashes Eufy Smart Home Devices as Much as 40%

Amazon is currently the place to be if you're shopping for great smart home deals across a range of categories, with offers available on a raft of Eufy products. Eufy makes some popular home security cameras and similar devices, and many of them are available with up to 40% slashed from their usual asking price. There's currently no published end date for these prices, which means they could end at any moment and without warning -- we'd suggest keeping that in mind when perusing these deals.

Whether it's home security or pet monitoring you're keen on, or something else entirely, there's a good chance Eufy has a product that's discounted right now. The 40% savings comes via the Eufy Security EufyCam S220 (aka the EufyCam 2C Pro) 4-cam kit. It's a four-camera smart security system with support for Apple HomeKit and a battery life of 180 days. It normally goes for $520, but if you order it today, you'll pay just $310, and this system is even available with super-quick delivery.

Looking to keep an eye on your furry friend from afar? The Eufy Pet Camera is a 360-degree camera that's designed especially for keeping tabs on pets (and includes a treat dispenser for good measure). On-device AI tracking means you'll always know what your pet is up to, and you'll be alerted when the camera hears barks, too. Order your pet camera today for just $130, down from the usual $210.

There are more deals as well, of course, but we can't possibly get into them all here. Check the full sale to make sure you aren't missing out on a bargain before it's gone for good.