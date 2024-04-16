This Sale Slashes Eufy Smart Home Devices as Much as 40%
Smart security cameras, pet cameras and even door locks and door sensors are now yours with big discounts thanks to this Amazon sale.
Amazon is currently the place to be if you're shopping for great smart home deals across a range of categories, with offers available on a raft of Eufy products. Eufy makes some popular home security cameras and similar devices, and many of them are available with up to 40% slashed from their usual asking price. There's currently no published end date for these prices, which means they could end at any moment and without warning -- we'd suggest keeping that in mind when perusing these deals.
Whether it's home security or pet monitoring you're keen on, or something else entirely, there's a good chance Eufy has a product that's discounted right now. The 40% savings comes via the Eufy Security EufyCam S220 (aka the EufyCam 2C Pro) 4-cam kit. It's a four-camera smart security system with support for Apple HomeKit and a battery life of 180 days. It normally goes for $520, but if you order it today, you'll pay just $310, and this system is even available with super-quick delivery.
Looking to keep an eye on your furry friend from afar? The Eufy Pet Camera is a 360-degree camera that's designed especially for keeping tabs on pets (and includes a treat dispenser for good measure). On-device AI tracking means you'll always know what your pet is up to, and you'll be alerted when the camera hears barks, too. Order your pet camera today for just $130, down from the usual $210.
There are more deals as well, of course, but we can't possibly get into them all here. Check the full sale to make sure you aren't missing out on a bargain before it's gone for good.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.