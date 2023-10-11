This Popular Meme-Themed Party Game Is Just $11 on Prime Day

Getting a group of adults to settle on a game can be hard. Someone usually says they don't want to spend a decade playing Monopoly or aren't in the mood for Cards Against Humanity. But one game I own gets nothing but head nods for one key reason: everybody likes memes.

What Do You Meme? is an essential adult party game, and it's roughly $11 on the second day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's not the only on-sale game for groups you should consider either -- CNET staffers also recommend Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza and One Night Ultimate Werewolf.

But back to the meme-themed matter at hand. You play it Apples to Apples style, with players dealt a handful of caption cards that can be paired with bigger photo cards. Players offer up a caption card from their hand that applies to that round's meme, and a judge picks the combination they like the most. The game is recommended for people 17 years and older, so you should expect some caption cards that aren't kid friendly.

The game isn't brand new, and some of the memes could probably be considered "stale," but in my experience, the many potential pairings keep things fresh. Expansion packs and a family-friendly edition are also on sale for Prime Big Deal Days.

While I'm sure the rules call for a more order, when I play, the judge gets to sort through all the photo cards and pick whatever meme speaks most to them. It's a casual party game that requires little brain-straining and can result in a lot of laughs. And with the broad appeal of memes, it may be able to please the most stubborn members of your game-playing group.