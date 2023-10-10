This Card Game Made Our Vacation Awesome and It's Just $8 for Prime Day

Sure, you could use this October Amazon Prime Day to buy something boring like a new vacuum or an air purifier. But why not treat yourself and your family to a little bit of fun instead? And by a little bit, I mean a lot, and by fun, I mean bone-crushing shame at just how bad you are at playing Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.

Or maybe that's just me.

Regardless, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza might be the most fun I've had with a card game since forever and it made our recent vacation. And now you can pick it up for yourself at a special $8 price. And you won't even need to enter a code to get it.

We took Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza to the poolside in Crete and everyone must have thought we had enjoyed the all-inclusive drinks a little too much. It's impossible to play this game without shouting, laughing, and sometimes even crying -- again, maybe that was just me -- at how much fun it can be. And the best part? It's just so simple.

Each player puts down a card and says "Taco," "Cat," "Goat," Cheese" and "Pizza" in order. If the word matches the card, the last person to slap their hand down has to pick up all the cards -- with some special cards and actions I won't spoil for you. The person to run out of cards first, wins. Simple, right? And yes, dear reader, I always finished with the most. I do indeed suck at this game.

But you know what? It doesn't matter, because it's so fun that I don't care. I sincerely hope that you're better at Taco Goat Cheese Pizza than I am but, frankly, you won't care if you aren't, either.