This Multi-Device Keyboard Keeps My Desk Clear, and It's on Sale for Prime Day

I have this habit of collecting computers. There are at least four within reach of me right now, only one of which is an old Chromebook I should probably throw away. Maybe it's a habit I've carried over from my teenage years building gaming desktops for fun.

In any case, I have more computers on (or under) my desk than I have hands, and nothing's worse than cluttering up your workspace with keyboards. My solution? The Logitech K780 multi-device keyboard, which is on sale this Prime Day for just under $60.

This keyboard can switch among three different devices with the press of a button. For me, that means I can seamlessly move between my work laptop and a personal computer, or even type more comfortably on my iPhone.

I've been called a loud typer, and this thing holds up to the punishment I give it every day. It's a full keyboard with a number pad (although you can get the K480, without the number pad, for just $25), which I use more than I'd expect. It connects easily with Bluetooth to Mac and Windows computers. And while Logitech doesn't stress Linux compatibility (it can be hit or miss on Bluetooth), it connects via a wireless USB dongle to a desktop running Linux Mint.

I mean, it's a keyboard. But it's a good keyboard, and it's the only one you need if you, like, me, have too many computers.