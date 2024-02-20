This Instant Pot Appliance Sale on Woot Will Net You a Kitchen Gadget for Cheap
If you've been wanting to buy an air fryer, coffee maker or pressure cooker at a reasonable price, you won't want to miss this sale.
If you've been holding off on buying yourself an air fryer or a coffee maker until you found a good deal, then you're in luck. Woot is having a great sale on Instant kitchen appliances, and you can get yourself something for as low as $50. Just be aware that even though the sale ends on Feb 29 at 12 a.m. CT, we're already seeing some items start to sell out, so don't wait too long before purchasing something.
When it comes to air fryers, you actually have more than one option, depending on what sort of capacity you want to be using. If you need something smaller, the Instant Pot Instant Essentials air fryer can handle 4 quarts of food and is going for $50 rather than the usual $63. While not much bigger, the Instant Slim can handle 6 quarts and is actually as small as the name implies; it's pricier at $86, but that's less than it's usual price of $108. There's also a budget-friendly Vortex air fryer, but that one is already sold out.
The Instant Infusion Brew coffee maker is also on sale. It has a 12-cup capacity, which is great for a large family or office space and can brew coffee in around 10 minutes. While it usually goes for $70, you can grab it for just $50, which is an excellent price for what you're getting.
The last option is the Instant Pot Pro, which is a 10-in-1 pressure cooker that allows you to do everything from sous vide to steaming and even cake baking. It has a 6-quart capacity and five programmable settings so you can save your favorites and start quicker in the future. While the Instant Pot Pro usually goes for $120, the sale from Woot brings it down to a more affordable $80.
If you miss out on any of these deals, be sure to check some of our individual appliance roundup deals, like our favorite air fryer deals and coffee maker deals.
