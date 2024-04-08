This Arlo Essential Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell Costs Just $40 Today Only

Arlo is a name that many smart home fans will be familiar with, and its budget line of products offers a way to save some money for those who don't need the flashiest products out there. The Arlo Essential Smart Video Doorbell is popular at its original price, but now you can pick up the wired version for just $40. That's a massive $90 off the original $130 asking price. However, this deal is only going to stick around for a few more hours, which means you need to act now to lock this price in before it's gone for good.

This video doorbell is not one of the more costly models available, but it still has plenty to get excited about. There's an HD camera with night vision as well as a 180-degree field of view, so you can be sure that it'll capture what's happening outside. There's also support for the rather handy two-way audio feature, which means you can easily talk to visitors, even if you aren't at home. A built-in intruder siren can sound and alert you if someone is trying to break in.

As you'd expect, this Arlo video doorbell is designed to work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and the camera can use people's facial features to recognize them for a more personal greeting. The only catch is the fact that this deal is going to expire tonight, so you'll need to act fast to take advantage of it.

