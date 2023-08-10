X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This $43 Kasa Smart Power Strip Lets You Control Up to 6 Devices From Anywhere

The Kasa HS300 has six outlets, built-in surge protection and is on sale for $37 off right now.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
2 min read
A white power strip and box against a green background.
Kasa

There's a growing ecosystem of smart devices with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity out there. But you don't have to totally replace your appliances to get wireless or hands-free control. A smart plug allows you to control the power of anything plugged into it remotely, and right now you can snag this Kasa HS300 six-outlet smart power strip at a serious discount. Amazon currently has it on sale for $43, which saves you $37 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out. 

See at Amazon

If you've been curious to try out smart home devices, this Kasa power strip is a great place to start. It's easy to set up, with no hub or base station required, and it's easy to control all connected devices and appliances through the Kasa companion app. It has six standard outlets that you can label and control independently through the app, and you can even set custom schedules and create groups so they turn on and off in sync. Plus, you can control them using just the sound of your voice if you have a smart speaker with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It's also equipped with three USB-A ports to charge your smaller devices, and still acts as a surge protector so you don't need to worry about your appliances getting fried.

For even more bargains, check out our full roundup of all the best smart home device deals

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Smart Home Guides

Smart Home