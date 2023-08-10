This $43 Kasa Smart Power Strip Lets You Control Up to 6 Devices From Anywhere

There's a growing ecosystem of smart devices with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity out there. But you don't have to totally replace your appliances to get wireless or hands-free control. A smart plug allows you to control the power of anything plugged into it remotely, and right now you can snag this Kasa HS300 six-outlet smart power strip at a serious discount. Amazon currently has it on sale for $43, which saves you $37 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out.

If you've been curious to try out smart home devices, this Kasa power strip is a great place to start. It's easy to set up, with no hub or base station required, and it's easy to control all connected devices and appliances through the Kasa companion app. It has six standard outlets that you can label and control independently through the app, and you can even set custom schedules and create groups so they turn on and off in sync. Plus, you can control them using just the sound of your voice if you have a smart speaker with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It's also equipped with three USB-A ports to charge your smaller devices, and still acts as a surge protector so you don't need to worry about your appliances getting fried.

