This 1080p TP-Link Smart Security Camera Costs Just $18 at Amazon

Keeping an eye on the things that are most important to you is easier than ever thanks to the arrival of things like smart security cameras. You can put them in and around your home, in garages and porches, and you don't always have to spend a lot of money to get one, either. And sometimes the inexpensive ones get even cheaper, too.

That's the case with the TP-Link Tapo 1080p security camera, a product that would normally retail for around $25 at Amazon but can be yours today for the low price of just $18. The bulk of that saving is included in the price on the page, but if you clip the on-screen coupon you'll save the extra $2 needed to bring the price down to $18.

You'll get a solid smart security camera for your $18 with 1080p video support and motion detection so you can always be sure that the camera will capture what's happening. Night vision is also a feature that means you'll be able to see what's going on in the dark while the two-way audio feature can be a great way to soothe a baby or appease pet when you're away from the room, too.

Other features worth noting include support for both Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant while you can choose to receive notifications when motion is detected or a baby is crying, perfect for those with newborns.

