These Top-Reviewed Waterproof Wireless Headphones by Anker Are $30 Off

There's nothing quite as annoying as an earbud falling out mid-workout, just when you're hitting your groove. Workout earbuds and headphones are designed to stay in place while you're in active mode. Whether it's earbuds for running or you just want to walk the dog, the Soundcore by Anker Sport X10 true wireless Bluetooth 5.2 workout headphones will fit the bill, and they're on sale at Amazon right now for $50, a $30 retail savings. And great news, Walmart has matched the price on the Soundcore Sport X10, offering the same earbuds for $50.

The Soundcore Sport X10 have made several of our best lists, including being dubbed the best wireless sports earbuds for those on a budget, with some reviewers praising the sound quality and battery life. The SportX10 are fully waterproof, and they have swiveling ear hooks to get a better fit on a range of ear sizes. In the world of wireless earbuds, these are already more affordable than some, but with a $30 savings, there's never been a better time to put some pep in your step. And, if this pair isn't quite what you were looking for, be sure to check out our roundup of other earbuds and headphones deals happening right now..