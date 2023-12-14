These PS5 Slim Holiday Bundles Will Arrive by Christmas

Christmas will be here in just over a week, so for those still gathering holiday gifts for friends and loved ones, it's crunch time. Those hoping to pick up a brand-new PlayStation 5 next-gen console can score a free game at no extra cost, making it a little easier to spread Christmas cheer -- and if you order now, you can still get it in time for the big day.

Sony recently released a slightly redesigned PS5. This updated version of the PS5 console is the same price as the model from three years ago, but it's slimmer, has a 4K Blu-ray drive and comes with a larger 1TB hard drive to give you even more room to expand your gaming library. You can grab bundles offering Spider-Man 2 for just $499, or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for the same $499, included with a new PS5 Slim console, which scores you a free game with your purchase. It helps that the two games that you can choose from are highly likely to be on this gift recipient's wishlist, too.

That these devices both come with a horizontal stand. If you're planning on standing your console upright, you're going to want to invest in a vertical stand, which is sold separately for $30. Don't see what you need at the price that you want? Check out our list of the best PlayStation deals before making your purchase anywhere else. And we've also gathered up holiday deals that make great stocking stuffers for under $25 that you can still get delivered by Christmas for that that need a little help finishing your holiday shopping.