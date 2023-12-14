These PS5 Slim Holiday Bundles Will Arrive by Christmas
The big day is nearly here, but you can still snag the latest PS5 model and get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 thrown in at no extra cost.
Christmas will be here in just over a week, so for those still gathering holiday gifts for friends and loved ones, it's crunch time. Those hoping to pick up a brand-new PlayStation 5 next-gen console can score a free game at no extra cost, making it a little easier to spread Christmas cheer -- and if you order now, you can still get it in time for the big day.
Sony recently released a slightly redesigned PS5. This updated version of the PS5 console is the same price as the model from three years ago, but it's slimmer, has a 4K Blu-ray drive and comes with a larger 1TB hard drive to give you even more room to expand your gaming library. You can grab bundles offering Spider-Man 2 for just $499, or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for the same $499, included with a new PS5 Slim console, which scores you a free game with your purchase. It helps that the two games that you can choose from are highly likely to be on this gift recipient's wishlist, too.
This bundle includes the latest PS5 console, along with a DualSense wireless controller and a full-game digital voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, essentially including the game for free.
You'll get the updated version of the PS5 console with this bundle. Plus, your purchase includes a digital voucher for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, along with a Lockpick Operator Pack voucher, at no extra cost.
That these devices both come with a horizontal stand. If you're planning on standing your console upright, you're going to want to invest in a vertical stand, which is sold separately for $30. Don't see what you need at the price that you want? Check out our list of the best PlayStation deals before making your purchase anywhere else. And we've also gathered up holiday deals that make great stocking stuffers for under $25 that you can still get delivered by Christmas for that that need a little help finishing your holiday shopping.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Gaming Guides
Virtual Reality Gaming
PlayStation
Xbox
Other Gaming
Video Games