X

New Slimmer PlayStation 5 Arrives in November With Detachable Drive

The new PS5 lets you snap on a Blu-ray drive later for $80 more.

Scott_Stein.jpg
Scott_Stein.jpg
Scott Stein Editor at Large
I started with CNET reviewing laptops in 2009. Now I explore wearable tech, VR/AR, tablets, gaming and future/emerging trends in our changing world. Other obsessions include magic, immersive theater, puzzles, board games, cooking, improv and the New York Jets. My background includes an MFA in theater which I apply to thinking about immersive experiences of the future.
Expertise VR and AR, gaming, metaverse technologies, wearable tech, tablets Credentials
  • Nearly 20 years writing about tech, and over a decade reviewing wearable tech, VR, and AR products and apps
See full bio
Scott Stein
ps5-slim

The slimmer PS5 has a similar look, but less bulk (and a detachable Blu-ray drive).

 Sony Interactive Entertainment

It's been three years since the PS5 first went on sale, and a new upgraded design should help one fit a lot more easily in your TV cabinet. The suddenly announced redesigned PS5 arrives in November, is 30% smaller and weighs anywhere from 18% to 24% less  depending on which model you pick.

For months, Sony had been expected to release a new slimmer PS5. And that's exactly what's happening, although right now the price doesn't seem to be dropping. In fact, for the digital version, it's going up by $50.

This new PS5 has an optional snap-on Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, meaning you could choose to upgrade a new digital model with disc function later on. That's great news on decision-making FOMO. The new PS5 with disc drive is $500, and the digital-only model is $450, while the Ultra HD Blu-ray drive on its own will cost $80.

While the disc-included new PS5 ends up being the same price as the current model, the new digital-only PS5 is $50 more expensive. The new PS5s do come with larger 1TB hard drives.

Sony's already having a big hardware year for PlayStation, with the PSVR 2 launching back in February and a second-screen controller handheld accessory, PlayStation Portal, also arriving in November. 

Sony hasn't mentioned a specific launch date, but mentions that current stock of older PS5s will be gradually replaced with the newer slimmer models.