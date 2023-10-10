New Slimmer PlayStation 5 Arrives in November With Detachable Drive
The new PS5 lets you snap on a Blu-ray drive later for $80 more.
It's been three years since the PS5 first went on sale, and a new upgraded design should help one fit a lot more easily in your TV cabinet. The suddenly announced redesigned PS5 arrives in November, is 30% smaller and weighs anywhere from 18% to 24% less depending on which model you pick.
For months, Sony had been expected to release a new slimmer PS5. And that's exactly what's happening, although right now the price doesn't seem to be dropping. In fact, for the digital version, it's going up by $50.
This new PS5 has an optional snap-on Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, meaning you could choose to upgrade a new digital model with disc function later on. That's great news on decision-making FOMO. The new PS5 with disc drive is $500, and the digital-only model is $450, while the Ultra HD Blu-ray drive on its own will cost $80.
While the disc-included new PS5 ends up being the same price as the current model, the new digital-only PS5 is $50 more expensive. The new PS5s do come with larger 1TB hard drives.
Sony's already having a big hardware year for PlayStation, with the PSVR 2 launching back in February and a second-screen controller handheld accessory, PlayStation Portal, also arriving in November.
Sony hasn't mentioned a specific launch date, but mentions that current stock of older PS5s will be gradually replaced with the newer slimmer models.
