These LED Light Strips Start at Just $10 Right Now, but Not for Long

When it comes to brightening up your home, smart lights are the way to go. You can do so much with them, and they're a wonderful addition for those who just need a little ambient light, whether it's adding a splash of color to a kitchen or bringing some much-needed light into a gaming den. Right now is the perfect time to pick a light strip up, too, with Amazon offering different lengths of the popular Govee RGB LED light strips at a discount. Order now and prices start from just $10 for a limited time only. Some lengths do require that you clip the on-screen coupon, so make sure to check for that when adding your new lights to your cart.

With lengths ranging from 16.4 feet to as long as 130 feet, these light strips can be used in all manner of different places. They feature RGB lighting and support 64 different scenes and music syncing, while the combination of 16 million colors means that you'll always be able to get the perfect look no matter the occasion.

Installing these light strips couldn't be easier. Simply stick them to any clean and dry surface and you'll be up and running in no time at all. They're only designed for use indoors, so don't go sticking these things in your yard or garden.

