These Anker Charging Accessories Are Heavily Discounted for Black Friday
Anker makes some of the most popular charging gear and many of its products are available with huge savings during Black Friday.
You can never have too many different ways to charge your phone, tablet and computer and Anker makes some of the best charging accessories around right now. And as part of the Black Friday fun you can now pick up one of a whole range of discounted charging accessories at Amazon.
These deals offer savings of up to 60% off without any of those annoying discount codes or coupons, but the Black Friday nature means that they won't stick around for long. If you see a deal that suits you we'd suggest that placing an order now might be the way to go -- once these deals are gone, they're gone.
With so many different deals available we can't go through them all, and we'd definitely suggest that you peruse the full collection of discounts before you place any orders. That doesn't mean that there aren't some notable deals to be had, though. The biggest percentage discount comes to the Anker USB-C to HDMI adapter, perfect for connecting a monitor to something like the MacBook Pro, for example. That's now just $20 thanks to a full 60% discount.
Another big saving comes to the Anker Magnetic Power Bank, a 10,000mAh battery pack that attaches to the iPhone 12 or newer and can wirelessly charge it once it's there. You can now make sure your iPhone battery doesn't run dry before the end of even the busiest days for just $31, down 30% from the usual $45 asking price.
There are tons more deals beyond charging accessories so be sure to check out our growing collection of the best Amazon Black Friday deals before buying elsewhere.
