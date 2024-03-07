The New OnePlus Watch 2 Sees Its First Discount at Amazon With $50 Off

The OnePlus Watch 2 was only just revealed during MWC 2024 last month. While much of what premieres at the event is only conceptual, you can actually snag some of the cool tech, including this smartwatch, right now. And you don't have to pay full price, either. The OnePlus Watch 2 just officially hit shelves March 4, but Prime members can already score some substantial savings. Amazon is offering Prime members a $50 discount on this new wearable, bringing the price to just $250 right now. This is the first direct discount we've seen, and it's unlikely to stick around for long.

This smartwatch has a large 1.43-inch AMOLED sapphire crystal display and runs on Google's Wear OS 4 platform, giving you access to plenty of apps. It also has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which should be enough to run your apps and media smoothly. Plus, the OnePlus Watch 2 has an impressive battery life. This smartwatch can last for days on a single charge, delivering up to 100 hours of battery life in smart mode or up to 12 days in power saver mode. Like other smartwatches, it can track your sleep, stress and a wide range of fitness metrics. And it has two customizable buttons to program the shortcuts you need most.

Watch this: OnePlus Watch 2 Review: A Big Battery, But Falls Short in Other Ways 08:37

It's worth noting that while this wearable has a lot to offer, it lacks some features other smartwatches have, such as fall detections, ECG monitoring and period tracking. If those are important for you, or if you want a smaller size, you may want to check out other models.

And if it's not for you, we've pulled together the best Apple Watch deals, Galaxy Watch deals, Pixel Watch deals and Garmin deals to help you save some cash no matter which device you ultimately choose.

