Best Galaxy Watch Deals: Save Up to $81 on Watch 6 Series, Up to $198 on Watch 5 Series

Hoping to snag one of Samsung's Galaxy Watches? We've gathered deals on the latest model, as well as the older fifth-generation model, to help you score significant savings.

See at Samsung
Samsung
Up to $60 off, up to $250 in trade-in credit
See at Walmart
Walmart
Save $70
See at Best Buy
Best Buy
Up to $80 off, up to $205 in trade-in credit
See at Amazon
Amazon
Up to $81 off
See at AT&T
AT&T
Free with new line and new Galaxy smartphone
See at T-Mobile
T-Mobile
Free with a new line
See at Verizon
Verizon
Up to $180 off with trade-in
See at Amazon
Amazon
Up to $150 off
See at Samsung
Samsung
Up to $198 off, trade-in
See at Verizon
Verizon
Up to $180 off with trade-in
See at Best Buy
Best Buy
Save $150
See at Target
Target
RedCard savings

Samsung fans looking for a smartwatch to conveniently stay connected while on the go will probably want to opt for a model in the company's ecosystem, which means grabbing a Galaxy Watch is the way to go. The latest generation includes the Galaxy 6 and 6 Classic, and while they're shiny and new, they're also pretty expensive. That's why finding deals when you can is important to make snagging one a little more affordable.

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

If you're looking to save some significant cash, opting for Samsung's older fifth-gen models is a great idea. They still hold up really well and have a new skin-temperature sensor and improved battery life compared to the fourth generation. Because of that, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are still excellent choices for budget-conscious buyers.

You can get quite a few good deals on Galaxy Watches, especially if you have an older smartwatch you can trade in or if you're willing to sign up for a new line at a major carrier. 

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. 6 Classic vs. 5 Pro: What's Different About Each Watch?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Screenshot/CNET

How much do the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic cost?

The Galaxy Watch 6 offerings start at:

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): $300
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, cellular): $350
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): $330
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, cellular): $380
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): $400
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, cellular): $450
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (47mm): $430
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (47mm, cellular): $480

Best Galaxy Watch Series 6 deals

Samsung

Up to $60 off, up to $250 in trade-in credit

Right now, you can save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 6. That means you can grab the 40mm for $200 or the larger 44mm model for $280. Or snag a $60 discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic -- that brings the 43mm model to just $340 and the 47mm model to $370. 

If you have an older watch you're willing to part with, Samsung is offering up to $200 in instant trade-in credit towards the Galaxy Watch 6 and up to $250 in instant trade-in credit towards the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. 

See at Samsung

Walmart

Save $70

You can score the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 from Walmart for just $229 -- that's a $70 savings. 

See at Walmart

Best Buy

Up to $80 off, up to $205 in trade-in credit

You can score a $50 discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 at Best Buy right now. That brings the 40mm model to $250 and the 44mm model to $280. The unlocked LTE model is marked down by $80, bringing the 40mm model to $270, and the 44mm model down to $300. And if you have a similar device to trade in, you can get up to $205 of trade-in credit.

See at Best Buy

Amazon

Up to $81 off

Amazon has slashed prices by $50 on the Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and by $81 on the LTE model, bringing the prices to $250 and $269, respectively. 

See at Amazon

AT&T

Free with new line and new Galaxy smartphone

You can snag a free 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with new line and purchase of eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Or save 50% off a 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with this same deal. You'll get up to $350 via monthly bill credits.

See at AT&T

T-Mobile

Free with a new line

Right now, you can get a free Galaxy Watch 6 when you activate a new line of service on a qualifying wearable plan. You can also get $380 off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. You'll receive the credit via 24 monthly bill credits. 

See at T-Mobile

Verizon

Up to $180 off with trade-in

Both new and existing Verizon customers can trade in an eligible smartwatch and get a $180 credit towards the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic. Or get up to $350 off the Watch 6 or $170 off the Watch 6 Classic with a qualifying smartphone purchase and a new line of service. 

See at Verizon

Read more: The Biggest Questions to Ask Yourself Before Buying a Smartwatch

Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

The two new Samsung smartwatches are now available to order.

 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

How much do the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cost?

The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $280, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at $450. If you want the LTE versions, that'll cost you $50 more. Here's how US retail pricing breaks down in full:

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm): $280
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm): $310
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE (40mm): $330
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE (44mm): $360
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (44mm): $450
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE (44mm): $500

Be sure to check out all the Galaxy Watch 5 deals below for some ways to save on their retail prices.

Best Galaxy Watch Series 5 deals

Amazon

Up to $150 off

Amazon also has some straightforward discounts on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at the moment. You can save $150 on both the Bluetooth and LTE models right now, which drops the prices down to $300 and $350, respectively. 

See at Amazon

Samsung

Up to $198 off, trade-in

If you want to buy your Galaxy Watch 5 from Samsung directly, you can pick up the Galaxy Watch 5 direct from Samsung for just $216 for the 44mm model or $198 for the 40mm model. That's a discount of $144 and $132, respectively, on each model's list price. You can also get a $100 direct discount on the Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition, which also includes a lifetime membership to the Smart Caddie app. 

Have an older watch you're willing to part with? You can get up to $250 instant trade-in credit towards either the Watch 5 Pro or the Pro Golf Edition. 

See at Samsung

Verizon

Up to $180 off with trade-in

Both new and existing Verizon customers can trade in an eligible smartwatch and get a $180 credit towards the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Just note that Verizon only has select configurations available.

See at Verizon

Best Buy

Save $150

Best Buy currently has a $150 discount on the Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, bringing its price down to $300. The LT version also has a $150 discount right now, bringing it down to $350.

See at Best Buy

Target

RedCard savings

Target doesn't have any discounts available on the Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro at the moment, but you can save 5% on the purchase if you're a Target RedCard holder. 

See at Target
