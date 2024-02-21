Best Galaxy Watch Deals: Save Up to $81 on Watch 6 Series, Up to $198 on Watch 5 Series

Samsung fans looking for a smartwatch to conveniently stay connected while on the go will probably want to opt for a model in the company's ecosystem, which means grabbing a Galaxy Watch is the way to go. The latest generation includes the Galaxy 6 and 6 Classic, and while they're shiny and new, they're also pretty expensive. That's why finding deals when you can is important to make snagging one a little more affordable.

If you're looking to save some significant cash, opting for Samsung's older fifth-gen models is a great idea. They still hold up really well and have a new skin-temperature sensor and improved battery life compared to the fourth generation. Because of that, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are still excellent choices for budget-conscious buyers.

Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.

Add CNET Shopping We’ll help you find the best deal on your next smartwatch or fitness tracker.

You can get quite a few good deals on Galaxy Watches, especially if you have an older smartwatch you can trade in or if you're willing to sign up for a new line at a major carrier.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. 6 Classic vs. 5 Pro: What's Different About Each Watch?

Screenshot/CNET

How much do the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic cost?



The Galaxy Watch 6 offerings start at:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): $300

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, cellular): $350

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): $330

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, cellular): $380

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): $400

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, cellular): $450

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (47mm): $430

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (47mm, cellular): $480

Best Galaxy Watch Series 6 deals

Samsung Up to $60 off, up to $250 in trade-in credit Right now, you can save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 6. That means you can grab the 40mm for $200 or the larger 44mm model for $280. Or snag a $60 discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic -- that brings the 43mm model to just $340 and the 47mm model to $370. If you have an older watch you're willing to part with, Samsung is offering up to $200 in instant trade-in credit towards the Galaxy Watch 6 and up to $250 in instant trade-in credit towards the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. See at Samsung

Walmart Save $70 You can score the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 from Walmart for just $229 -- that's a $70 savings. See at Walmart

Best Buy Up to $80 off, up to $205 in trade-in credit You can score a $50 discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 at Best Buy right now. That brings the 40mm model to $250 and the 44mm model to $280. The unlocked LTE model is marked down by $80, bringing the 40mm model to $270, and the 44mm model down to $300. And if you have a similar device to trade in, you can get up to $205 of trade-in credit. See at Best Buy

Amazon Up to $81 off Amazon has slashed prices by $50 on the Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and by $81 on the LTE model, bringing the prices to $250 and $269, respectively. See at Amazon

AT&T Free with new line and new Galaxy smartphone You can snag a free 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with new line and purchase of eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Or save 50% off a 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with this same deal. You'll get up to $350 via monthly bill credits. See at AT&T

T-Mobile Free with a new line Right now, you can get a free Galaxy Watch 6 when you activate a new line of service on a qualifying wearable plan. You can also get $380 off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. You'll receive the credit via 24 monthly bill credits. See at T-Mobile

Verizon Up to $180 off with trade-in Both new and existing Verizon customers can trade in an eligible smartwatch and get a $180 credit towards the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic. Or get up to $350 off the Watch 6 or $170 off the Watch 6 Classic with a qualifying smartphone purchase and a new line of service. See at Verizon

Read more: The Biggest Questions to Ask Yourself Before Buying a Smartwatch

The two new Samsung smartwatches are now available to order. Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

How much do the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cost?



The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $280, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at $450. If you want the LTE versions, that'll cost you $50 more. Here's how US retail pricing breaks down in full:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm): $280

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm): $310

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE (40mm): $330

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE (44mm): $360

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (44mm): $450

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE (44mm): $500

Be sure to check out all the Galaxy Watch 5 deals below for some ways to save on their retail prices.

Best Galaxy Watch Series 5 deals

Amazon Up to $150 off Amazon also has some straightforward discounts on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at the moment. You can save $150 on both the Bluetooth and LTE models right now, which drops the prices down to $300 and $350, respectively. See at Amazon

Samsung Up to $198 off, trade-in If you want to buy your Galaxy Watch 5 from Samsung directly, you can pick up the Galaxy Watch 5 direct from Samsung for just $216 for the 44mm model or $198 for the 40mm model. That's a discount of $144 and $132, respectively, on each model's list price. You can also get a $100 direct discount on the Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition, which also includes a lifetime membership to the Smart Caddie app. Have an older watch you're willing to part with? You can get up to $250 instant trade-in credit towards either the Watch 5 Pro or the Pro Golf Edition. See at Samsung

Verizon Up to $180 off with trade-in Both new and existing Verizon customers can trade in an eligible smartwatch and get a $180 credit towards the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Just note that Verizon only has select configurations available. See at Verizon

Best Buy Save $150 Best Buy currently has a $150 discount on the Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, bringing its price down to $300. The LT version also has a $150 discount right now, bringing it down to $350. See at Best Buy