The Air Fryer My Family and I Use Every Day is $80 Cheaper for Black Friday
The Ninja Foodi is a versatile cooking companion that we use every day. It's just $120 for Black Friday
When you have a household of six (5 adults and one 5-year-old), you need as many different ways to cook dinner as possible. No one seems to eat at the same time, and no one wants to eat the same thing. Enter the Ninja Foodi 8-quart air fryer, a hero in our household and one that is used every day.
We picked ours up on Prime Day, but this year's Black Friday event has an even better deal, saving you $80 and dropping the price to just $120, well within the realms of an impulse buy.
The biggest draw for the 8-quart Foodi is not the size, though it's plenty big enough for most of our needs. It's the smart features that really make it worthwhile. Each pot can be individually controlled so you can cook different foods at different temperatures for different times but you can also sync those foods so they arrive at the same time.
This means you can throw a piece of chicken in one side and set it to roast for 18 minutes and put fries in the other that need to air fry for 12 minutes and the Ninja Foodi will make sure they both finish at the same time. This makes meal times hassle-free, or as hassle-free as feeding six can be.
If you think the Ninja Foodi might be the wrong size or too fancy, you can always check out our other Black Friday air fryer deals as well.
