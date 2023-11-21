Tello Mobile Delivers Cellular Service for Under $10 This Black Friday
These plans start as low as $6 for the first month.
Tello Mobile popped up on the cellular service scene back in 2016 and it's made a solid name for itself over the years -- and it just got even more affordable with a new Black Friday deal. Right now, Tello Mobile is offering a 1GB data plan for just $6 for the first month and a 2GB plan for $2 more. After the first month, the price ratchets up a bit: $10 per month for the 1GB plan, and $14 for the 2GB. This deal ends on December 14th, which means you should probably act quickly.
With a Tello Mobile plan, you'll get free hotspot service and Wi-Fi calling. There is free international calling to over 60 countries, budget-friendly family plans and no additional fees -- ever. You also have the option to use an eSIM with your plan, which is super convenient if you want to add a second SIM to your current phone. Another great thing about Tello is that it uses the T-Mobile network to provide talk, text and data to its customers.
This offer is only valid for new customers and new lines. If you're looking for other options then consider Boost Mobile's Black Friday deals too.
