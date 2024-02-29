X
Stream Shows, Movies and Live TV on a Budget With These Deals

Get free trials and huge discounts when you sign up for a new streaming platform.

Streaming services have revolutionized the way we watch TV. Gone are the days we had to stay glued to our TV sets to enjoy our favorite movies and shows at a time dictated to us by broadcasters. Now, we can watch as much or as little as we want anywhere and at any time. There are countless streaming services to choose from but these options, including Sling TV and Max, are currently offering some really great deals and discounts. Sign up now to secure your savings.

Sling logo
Sling

Sling TV

Free seven-day trial

See at Sling TV

Sling TV is the perfect platform for those who enjoy having access to live TV channels without the cords and commitment of traditional cable. If you're ready to try, you can sign up today and get a free seven-day trial period.

Philo logo on smartphone
Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Philo

Free seven-day trial

See at Philo

Philo is another great option for live and on-demand TV programs. You can stream all your favorite shows and movies across your devices without paying more for cable. If you sign up now, you'll get your first seven days for free.

Paramount Plus

Annual plans from $5 a month

See at Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has shows and movies from MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and so much more. Right now, you can get annual plans for as low as $5 per month.

Max streaming service logo on a phone
Max/Warner Bros. Discovery/James Martin

Max

Save up to 20% on annual plans

See at Max

Max, formerly HBO Max, has a bunch of original shows and movies waiting for you to watch for the first time or revisit. If you sign up now, you can save up to 20% off an annual plan. Pay upfront and forget it for the rest of the year while enjoying our favorite service for premium entertainment. 

Peacock streaming movies and TV logo
James Martin/CNET

Peacock

Get two months free with annual plans

See at Peacock

If you've been wanting to sign up for Peacock then now is a great time for you. If you sign up today, you'll get two months of streaming for free with an annual plan, scoring you 12 months of access for the price of 10. Peacock is already our favorite budget streamer and now it's even cheaper. 

