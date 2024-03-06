Snap Up This $48 Lifetime Subscription to Headway Premium Before It Expires

We're all much busier than we'd like to admit, which makes it hard to find time to work on personal growth. The Headway app is one way to do just that. thanks to its easy-to-digest, bite-size learnings that can be enjoyed anytime and wherever you want. And right now you can grab yourself a lifetime subscription to the Headway Premium plan for just $48 (instead of the usual $300) when you enter the discount code ENJOY20. This offer isn't likely to stick around, so be sure to snap it up soon if you're interested, and don't forget to use that discount code.

Headway serves up 15-minute summaries of nonfiction books, with recommendations based on your needs and goals. It's designed to help people with packed schedules pick up noteworthy lessons from top-selling titles. A one-year subscription to Headway runs $90, which means this deal saves you a bundle on the first year alone. And if you opt for the lifetime subscription to the app from StackSocial, you'll never have to worry about recurring fees.

Headway offers a wide variety of the best nonfiction books, which have been boiled down into summaries with key insights and tips. You can dive into multiple topics, including productivity, self-growth and happiness, and you can customize the app based on your recommendations. There are also audio summaries for folks who want to learn on the go or prefer to digest information in audio form. If you want to share the app with a partner or friends, there's a plan for two users available for $88, or you can get a family plan with four users for $120.

