Snag This HP Laptop Bundle Filled With Freebies for Just $400 at QVC

If you're looking to get yourself or your student all set up with everything needed to handle basic web browsing and streaming, along with word processing capabilities and access to popular productivity apps, QVC has a bundle deal you won't want to miss.

Normally listing for $469, QVC has marked down this HP laptop bundle to just $400 right now. It includes an HP laptop, a wireless mouse, a subscription to Microsoft 365 and a voucher for other free services. We don't expect this deal will stick around for long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to snag one at this price.

This HP laptop has a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen display, AMD Radeon graphics, 128 GB of SSD storage and 4GB of RAM, which is should serve your well if you're just looking for a basic laptop to keep you connected and productive while you're on the go. It comes with Windows 11 Home and a dual-core AMD Athlon Silver processor. And you can pick from four different colors to get a laptop that matches your personal style: moonlight blue, sea foam, silver or winter lavender.

Collaborating online will be a breeze with the built-in webcam and dual-array digital microphones. And you'll get a one-year Microsoft 365 Personal subscription thrown in for free, which typically costs $70 per year. It includes access to popular programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote and more, including 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. There is also a voucher that provides you with a year of access to online classes that should help you master Windows and Microsoft programs, as well as a year-long VPN subscription to keep you save online, three free months of Pandora Premium and Lifetime Move Club to keep you entertained and much more.

And if you're new to QVC, you can get an extra $10 off your first order when you use promo code WELCOME24 at checkout.

However, if this laptop doesn't quite meet your needs, you can check out other deals on laptops including MacBooks, gaming laptops and more.