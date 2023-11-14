Snag This HD Arlo Security Camera for Just $29 at Walmart's Black Friday Sale

With tons of convenient DIY security cameras on the market, protecting your home from would-be intruders has never been easier. And with Black Friday deals already in full swing, it's seriously affordable right now as well. Walmart's Black Friday sale kicked off last week and knocked $21 off this second-gen Arlo Essential Outdoor camera, dropping it down to just $29. This deal ends today, Nov. 14, at 11:59 p.m. ET, so you'll want to act fast if you want to snag one at this price.

This outdoor Arlo security camera has a rugged weather-resistant design, films in HD video resolution and is powered by a rechargeable battery for an easy wireless DIY instillation. It also offers color night vision and two-way audio, so you can easily chat with visitors or delivery drivers. Plus, it's equipped with a built-in spotlight and siren to help scare off any potential intruders. It will even send real-time alerts to your phone whenever activity is detected, and you can check in whenever you like with a 24/7 livestream.

You'll find more bargains on tech and home goods at Walmart's Black Friday sale. And you can also check out our full roundup of all the best security camera deals if you want more robust coverage on a budget.