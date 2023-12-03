Snag This All-in-One Microsoft Bundle for Just $50 Today Only at StackSocial

Whether you're building a new PC from scratch or want to upgrade the one you already have, StackSocial has a bundle deal that you definitely won't want to miss. Today only, you can snag Windows 11 Pro -- the latest and greatest Microsoft OS -- along with the full suite of Office Pro Plus apps (2019 version) for just $50. That's over $350 off compared with the usual price for these programs when purchased separately. But this deal is only available through 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Windows 11 Pro is the most advanced Microsoft OS out there at the moment, and includes some exclusive features that you don't get with the base version. That includes Microsoft Remote Desktop, BitLocker device encryption, Windows Sandbox, Hyper-V, Azure Active Directory and more. This offer includes lifetime access for up to three devices, but not all PCs will be compatible, so be sure to check it yours meets the system requirements before you purchase.

And this bundle also includes lifetime access to Office Pro Plus apps, which are used by schools and businesses around the world. The 2019 version is now a generation old and doesn't include Microsoft Teams, but will still allow you to access popular programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more. And this one-time purchase is a serious bargain compared with the usual subscription price for Microsoft 365, which starts at $7 per month or $70 for the year. Just note this deal includes lifetime access for only a single device, and Microsoft's extended support for Office 2019 will end on Oct. 14, 2025.