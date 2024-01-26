Snag an Echo Dot for Just $17 and More Alexa-Powered Deals in This Woot Sale

In the world of smart speakers it's difficult to look beyond Amazon and its Echo line of devices. They're all powered by Amazon's Alexa and they come in a variety of different sizes and configurations. Some even come with displays and cameras built in, but they're all pretty great if you want to set timers or alarms and want to ask questions or listen to music. And now you can get one of your own for just $17.

That price will get you the 3rd-gen Echo Dot, a small smart speaker that can go almost anywhere and won't take up too much room. Despite its size it sounds pretty great and is perfect for putting in a kitchen -- you need never wonder how long that roast has been in the oven again.

The Amazon Echo Dot is perhaps the canonical Echo as far as most people are concerned, but there is a whole load of them available. Woot is running a sale that has many of them available at discounted prices with the 3rd-gen Echo Dot being the cheapest traditional Echo device. You can upgrade to the Echo Plus if you prefer, with a refurb 2nd-gen model offering a fuller sound for $55.

For those who want to go the display route, the 2nd-gen Echo Show has a 10.1-inch display and is now 57% off, making the price a snip at $100. You can watch content from a variety of sources as well as make video calls via the built-in camera and you still get all the familiar Alexa features, too.

Those looking to splash out can go with the Echo Show 15 in refurbished condition and save $120 versus the brand new price. It features a large, 15-inch display that's designed to be wall-mounted. Imagine it as a large dashboard of information that looks like something from a home of the future as people saw it 30 years ago, and you won't be far wrong. Looking for something else? Be sure to check out the full list of Echo deals currently running at Woot.

All of these deals and more are available right now, but that won't be the case for long. Woot says its sale ends at 11:59 CT on Jan. 29 and individual items might run out of stock before then, too. If you do miss out, don't panic -- check out our collection of the best smart home deals instead.