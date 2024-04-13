Snag a Lifetime Subscription to Beelinguapp for Just $40

Language-learning apps are all the rage right now. Whether you have goals to become fluent or just like to have the basics down for when you travel, it can be a lot of fun to learn. There are several good options out there, and Beelinguapp is great for those who respond well to being immersed in a language. Unlike traditional courses where you're learning directly from a book, Beelinguapp gives you access to a wide range of written content with audio and side-to-side translations.

If that sounds good to you, know that you can pick up a lifetime subscription to Beelinguapp for just $40 right now. That's a direct 60% discount from the original $100 price tag. Simply enter ENJOY20 during checkout to secure the savings and score the discounted price. While there is a free version of the app available, it's functionally limited, so grabbing a subscription is worth it.

One of the best ways to learn how to speak a language is by listening to it, and that's where Beelinguapp shines since it provides you with audio in foreign languages as well as their text so you can read along, karaoke style. It also has a side-by-side translation of the foreign text in English, so you can get a better sense of what the audio is saying and, therefore, be more likely to pick up words, meanings and turns of phrase.

The app, which is available for iOS and Android, offers 14 languages, including Spanish, French, German and Korean, so you have a wide selection to choose from. As for the texts themselves, they're not the traditional dry reading material that you might get assigned but instead range from newspapers to novels. That way, you can pick whatever motivates you the most to keep on going.

Be sure to grab this offer quickly, though, since it ends in just a few days. Note that you will need either a Google or Facebook account to log in to the Beelinguapp service and, if you do end up grabbing this subscription, it might be worth nabbing a tablet deal to go with it for an improved reading experience.