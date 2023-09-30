Snag a 4th-Gen Echo Dot Smart Speaker for Under $20 (Save $31)

If you've considered investing in a smart speaker for your home, you won't want to miss this deal. Right now Woot has slashed the price on new 4th-gen Echo Dot smart speakers with Alexa by 62% -- that means you'll pay just $19 to add a smart speaker to your home. While there is now a 5th-gen model of the Echo Dot, the previous-gen device is still a solid choice for many people, especially at this price. This offer is available now through Oct. 6 while supplies last.

This 2020 Echo Dot is sleek and compact, and it offers solid sound quality for its size, allowing you to stream music, audiobooks, podcasts and more. Plus, this smart speaker can be conveniently controlled with just your voice. You can use Alexa to check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices and much more. The mini speaker can also function as an Eero Wi-Fi extender or be paired with additional devices for multiroom audio. And when you want privacy, just hit the physical mute button on your device. Additionally, your purchase comes with a 1-year limited Amazon device warranty, just in case.

