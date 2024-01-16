Snag a $15 Ring Video Doorbell for Your Home With This Refurb Deal

In this day and age, plenty of people are investing in security cameras to keep an eye on things while you're away from home. Whether you're expecting a package or you have visitors drop-in without warning, having a video doorbell camera can keep you posted on what's happening at the house -- and it doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Right now Woot has refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired cameras available for $20. But if you use promo code RING5 at checkout, you'll score an extra $5 discount, bringing the price to just $15. This offer is only available today, Jan. 16, while supplies last.

Refurbished products are a great way to save some cash on your purchase. These cameras may have small cosmetic imperfections from use, but they have each been tested and verified by Amazon to be fully functional, and your purchase comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. This video doorbell camera model isn't the latest or greatest out there, but it's still a great deal for the price. It offers the most essential features you'd want, including two-way audio, advanced motion detection, 1080p HD video, night vision, real-time alerts and more.

Note that you will have to hardwire this version of the Ring Video Doorbell into your home's existing doorbell wiring, but the included tool kit should help make the installation process easier. Once you have everything set up, you'll get notifications on your phone or tablet via the Ring app. Plus, you'll be able to watch the live feed and interact with visitors. You can also connect this camera with Alexa to hear alerts on compatible Echo devices.

Additionally, be aware that your original doorbell chime will no longer sound once this device is installed. If you want audio alerts in your home outside of the alerts you'll get on your phone or through a paired Alexa device, you'll want to purchase a Ring Chime, which is sold separately. You may also want to sign up for a Ring Protect Plan subscription, which allows you to record, save and share videos and photos for up to 180 days, as well as customize your alerts. Plans start at $3.99 per month or $39.99 annually. We also recommend that you familiarize yourself with Ring's privacy policies before investing in any of the brand's security cameras.

