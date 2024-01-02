Simplify Photo Editing With Over $600 Off the Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle

Great photography isn't a one-and-done task, ending with the click of a button on your camera or phone. It often involves an editing process to truly make your pictures shine. Spending time on edits allows you the opportunity to polish up your pictures, transforming your images into works of art. But unless you're a professional, you may not have the skill set to create a flawless finish. If you're looking for a program that can lend a hand, StackSocial is offering an excellent deal on Luminar Neo, an AI-assisted editing software to make your pictures look almost as good as if a pro shot them. You can grab it for just $150 right now, compared to the usual $752 price tag, meaning you're saving over $600.

Adobe Photoshop is the most popular photo-editing software out there, but it takes serious training to be able to use it effectively. Luminar Neo offers many of the same functions and features, but is much easier to use thanks to the AI assistance. You can use it to improve the detail and clarity of a photo, adjust the lighting and composition or even remove and replace entire objects. It comes with tons of incredible presets that allow you to transform your photos with the push of a button.

It's also compatible with both Windows and Mac devices, and can be used as a plug-in for Photoshop and Lightroom. This deal also includes tons of helpful add-ons, such as the Tender Blushing Skies add-on, which allows you to completely replace your skies with 25 different presets, or the Wintertime Overlays add-on, which contains 10 unique overlays to give your images a cool and cozy atmosphere. And with lifetime access, you won't have to worry about recurring subscription costs.

And if you're looking to upgrade your whole setup, be sure to check out our roundup of the best laptop deals currently available so you can grab a new PC or MacBook for less.

Read more: 6 Tips (and Phone Settings to Change) for Taking Stunning Landscape Photos