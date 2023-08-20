Sign Up for a Year of WP Engine Web-Hosting and Get 4 Months Free

Whether you're looking to promote yourself or your business, having a strong online presence is an absolute necessity. Fortunately, it's never been easier to build yourself a website, and right now, it's a lot cheaper too. WP Engine offers WordPress web and e-commerce hosting, and when you use the promo code WPE4FREE to sign up right now, you'll get four months for free. You'll have to pay for the entire year upfront to get this deal, but it could save you as much as $1,400 depending on your plan. There's no set expiration for this offer, so get signed up soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

WP Engine didn't quite make our list of the best web-hosting services for 2023 because it only supports WordPress. But if that's your preferred content management system, then this is a deal you won't want to miss. The basic plan includes support for one website with up to 25,000 monthly visits, 10GB of storage and 50GB of bandwidth per month. Prices start at $240 for the year if you only want WordPress hosting, which is $120 off the usual price. If you want e-commerce support for your site as well, the price jumps up to $288 for the year, which saves you $144.

WP Engine also lets you customize your plan a bit, and you can upgrade all the way up to hosting for over 30 sites with more than 400,000 monthly visits, with prices starting at $2,320 for the most advanced plans. And all plans include 24/7 support, WordPress-specific security, daily backups, 10 premium WordPress themes and much more.

And if you want to check out some other web-hosting services, we've rounded up even more great bargains that you can take advantage of right now.