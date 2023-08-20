X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Sign Up for a Year of WP Engine Web-Hosting and Get 4 Months Free

You can get a full year of WordPress web-hosting for hundreds off when you sign up right now.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
2 min read
The WP Engine logo against a dark blue background.
WP Engine

Whether you're looking to promote yourself or your business, having a strong online presence is an absolute necessity. Fortunately, it's never been easier to build yourself a website, and right now, it's a lot cheaper too. WP Engine offers WordPress web and e-commerce hosting, and when you use the promo code WPE4FREE to sign up right now, you'll get four months for free. You'll have to pay for the entire year upfront to get this deal, but it could save you as much as $1,400 depending on your plan. There's no set expiration for this offer, so get signed up soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at WP Engine

WP Engine didn't quite make our list of the best web-hosting services for 2023 because it only supports WordPress. But if that's your preferred content management system, then this is a deal you won't want to miss. The basic plan includes support for one website with up to 25,000 monthly visits, 10GB of storage and 50GB of bandwidth per month. Prices start at $240 for the year if you only want WordPress hosting, which is $120 off the usual price. If you want e-commerce support for your site as well, the price jumps up to $288 for the year, which saves you $144.

WP Engine also lets you customize your plan a bit, and you can upgrade all the way up to hosting for over 30 sites with more than 400,000 monthly visits, with prices starting at $2,320 for the most advanced plans. And all plans include 24/7 support, WordPress-specific security, daily backups, 10 premium WordPress themes and much more. 

And if you want to check out some other web-hosting services, we've rounded up even more great bargains that you can take advantage of right now. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Services and Software Guides

VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software