Get Great Deals on the Best Web-Hosting Services With These Coupons

It's always a good idea to invest in creating your own personal website or one for your business. After you've come up with a name for your new website, you'll need to decide on the best web-hosting service for you and your needs. Once you've found your hosting provider, you'll then need to pick the plan that fits your setup and budget. And right now, several of our favorite hosting services -- including HostGator, NameCheap, and GoDaddy -- are offering massive discounts on their plans.

Sarah Tew/CNET Hostinger Up to 80% off Web Hosting plus an additional 8% off Hostinger's prices have always been pretty competitive and more on the budget-friendly side, and that has just gotten better. Right now, you can get up to 80% off web hosting, which means a premium plan will cost you less than $3 plus you can get an extra 8% off with the code CNET8. Hostinger is a great option for most. It offers a host of learning tools via their YouTube channel, which will help you navigate setting up your hosting. You'll be able to do everything from setting up your WordPress site to changing your domain name. Customer support might a little lacking though. See at Hostinger

HostGator Take up to 73% off Shared Hosting plus Free Domain HostGator is one of the most popular web-hosting services around, and if you sign up today, you'll get up to 73% off a shared hosting plan and a free domain. The Baby Plan is ideal for most casual users and will cost you less than $5 per month with this deal. HostGator has an entire database devoted to tutorials and walkthroughs; it gives you the option to transfer from your old hosting service for extra charge; and there's a 45-day money back guarantee. See at HostGator

Sarah Tew/CNET GoDaddy Save up to 42% on Hosting Plans If you sign for GoDaddy today, you'll save 42% on a 3-year web hosting deluxe plan. GoDaddy is another big name in the web-hosting game, and for good reason. It offers unmetered storage and bandwidth with its plans, which means you can upload all the videos and images your heart desires. There's also a 99.9% uptime guarantee and if you need any help, there's 24/7 customer support by phone or live chat. See at GoDaddy

Sarah Tew/CNET NameCheap Get up to 63% off Shared Hosting Plans As its name suggests, NameCheap is another hosting service that's known for its affordable rates. While month-to-month plans are usually less expensive, right now you can get up to 63% off when you purchase a 1-year Stellar Plan. Getting started on NameCheap is super easy and you get a 100% uptime guarantee for most shared, VPS, and dedicated plans. See at NameCheap

Looking for more discounts on hosting services? CNET has the current best deals from NameCheap, HostGator, GoDaddy and many more, along with promo code offers, updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.