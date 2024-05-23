X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Serve Up Some Pizza at Your Next Party With Up to 30% Off Ooni Pizza Ovens

Make stone-baked pizzas whenever you want, and save a chunk of change with these Memorial Day discounts on Ooni's top-rated pizza ovens.

Aashna Gheewalla Associate Writer
Aashna Gheewalla is an Associate Writer at CNET. She previously worked as a Deals Writer at Wirecutter and a Health Advocacy Writer at GoodRx. She spends her free time teaching and practicing Pilates and trying out different restaurants.
See full bio
Aashna Gheewalla
2 min read
ooni-fyra-12-pizza-peel-bundle.png
Ooni/CNET

Pizza is an essential addition to any party. And what would be more fun than making your own? With a portable pizza oven, you and your guests can use any ingredients you want to make the perfect pizza without having to wait for delivery. One of our favorite pizza oven brands, Ooni, is having a great sale for Memorial Day. Ooni is currently offering up to 30% off a wide variety of pizza ovens and accessories to celebrate Memorial Day

Memorial day sale image
Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals

Whether you’re upgrading a single device or want to overhaul your entire home with a bundle, you can follow the latest Memorial Day appliance sales to get the best price.

See Memorial Day Appliance Deals
See at Ooni

Top Ooni deals: 
Ooni/CNET

Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven: $244

Save: $105

You can make 12-inch wood-fired pizzas in this oven. It's fueled by hardwood pellets, allowing the oven to maintain consistently high heat with very little active maintenance. It works super quickly, reaching 950°F in only 15 minutes, and it can cook stone-baked pizzas in as little as 60 seconds. Now you can score one for 30% off just in time for Memorial Day.

$244 at Ooni
Ooni/CNET

Ooni Karu 16 multi-fuel pizza oven: $639

Save: $160

This versatile pizza oven gives you multiple fuel options. You can either cook with wood or charcoal out of the box, or use gas with a gas burner. You can make larger pizzas with this oven, up to 16 inches. It also has a mounted digital thermometer that shows internal ambient oven temperature. You can get one for 20% now.

$639 at Ooni
Ooni/CNET

Ooni Fyra 12 pizza peel bundle: $294

Save: $105

Save over 25% on this pizza oven bundle. It comes with the Ooni Fyra 12 pizza oven and the pizza peel as well. The pizza peel's handle is made of heat-resistant, glass-reinforced nylon, so you can get your home-cooked pizzas in and out of the oven without worrying about burning your hands. Grab yours now.

$294 at Ooni

Deals on Ooni accessories: 

Ooni pizza ovens are portable, so you can bring them anywhere you want to make your pizzas. Different types of ovens use different fuel sources, including charcoal, gas and even hardwood pellets. They also come in different sizes, so pick which size and configuration works best for your needs.  

For more deals worth checking out this weekend, take a look at our roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening now.

Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great Gifts

+18 More
See all photos