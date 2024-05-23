Serve Up Some Pizza at Your Next Party With Up to 30% Off Ooni Pizza Ovens

Pizza is an essential addition to any party. And what would be more fun than making your own? With a portable pizza oven, you and your guests can use any ingredients you want to make the perfect pizza without having to wait for delivery. One of our favorite pizza oven brands, Ooni, is having a great sale for Memorial Day. Ooni is currently offering up to 30% off a wide variety of pizza ovens and accessories to celebrate Memorial Day.

Top Ooni deals:

Ooni/CNET Ooni Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven: $244 Save: $105 You can make 12-inch wood-fired pizzas in this oven. It's fueled by hardwood pellets, allowing the oven to maintain consistently high heat with very little active maintenance. It works super quickly, reaching 950°F in only 15 minutes, and it can cook stone-baked pizzas in as little as 60 seconds. Now you can score one for 30% off just in time for Memorial Day. $244 at Ooni

Ooni/CNET Ooni Karu 16 multi-fuel pizza oven: $639 Save: $160 This versatile pizza oven gives you multiple fuel options. You can either cook with wood or charcoal out of the box, or use gas with a gas burner. You can make larger pizzas with this oven, up to 16 inches. It also has a mounted digital thermometer that shows internal ambient oven temperature. You can get one for 20% now. $639 at Ooni

Ooni/CNET Ooni Fyra 12 pizza peel bundle: $294 Save: $105 Save over 25% on this pizza oven bundle. It comes with the Ooni Fyra 12 pizza oven and the pizza peel as well. The pizza peel's handle is made of heat-resistant, glass-reinforced nylon, so you can get your home-cooked pizzas in and out of the oven without worrying about burning your hands. Grab yours now. $294 at Ooni

Deals on Ooni accessories:

Ooni pizza ovens are portable, so you can bring them anywhere you want to make your pizzas. Different types of ovens use different fuel sources, including charcoal, gas and even hardwood pellets. They also come in different sizes, so pick which size and configuration works best for your needs.

For more deals worth checking out this weekend, take a look at our roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening now.