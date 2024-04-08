Score This Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro Bundle for Just $50 and Save Almost 90%
For only $50 you can score an all-in-one-bundle on essential Microsoft software for your PC.
The latest Windows OS and top productivity apps from Microsoft can be essential in your personal and professional life. However, Microsoft software can get costly, especially over time when monthly subscriptions are involved. Right now, this stellar deal at StackSocial offers both Windows 11 Pro and Office Pro 2019 in one convenient bundle for just $50, saving you hundreds compared with the sticker price and helping you avoid recurring payments.
Most laptops and PCs come with Windows preinstalled, but occasionally you'll need to install an OS yourself, and procuring a Windows license from Microsoft can be a substantial expense for those building or upgrading a computer. The same is true when it comes to getting access to essential Microsoft Office applications. To avoid overpaying, check out this bundle deal at StackSocial.
Right now, you can snag you both Windows 11 Pro and Office Professional Plus 2019 for just $50. That's an 88% discount on the $428 combined retail price, and both are lifetime licenses (for a single device). But this offer is only available for a limited time, so we recommend placing your order sooner rather than later.
Windows 11 Pro is the most advanced Microsoft OS at the moment, and includes some exclusive features that you don't get with the base version of Windows 11. That includes Microsoft Remote Desktop, BitLocker device encryption, Windows Sandbox, Hyper-V, Azure Active Directory and more. This offer includes lifetime access for up to three devices, but not all PCs will be compatible, so be sure to check if yours meets the system requirements before you purchase.
And this bundle also includes lifetime access to Office Pro Plus apps, which are used by schools and businesses around the world. The 2019 version is now a generation old and doesn't include Microsoft Teams, but will still allow you to access popular programs including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more. And this one-time purchase is a serious bargain compared with the usual subscription price for Microsoft 365, which starts at $7 a month or $70 for the year. Just note this deal includes lifetime access for only a single device, and Microsoft's extended support for Office 2019 will end on Oct. 14, 2025.
Even so, this is a solid way to upgrade a laptop that doesn't come with Windows 11 Pro or to gain access to Microsoft's apps without signing up for a monthly payment. And if you're in the market for new hardware too, be sure to check out our list of the best laptop deals available right now.
More shopping deals from CNET
