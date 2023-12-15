Score Lifetime Access to Headway Premium for Just $50
This deal slashes the subscription cost by 83%, making it more affordable to amass new knowledge with quick and easy-to-digest summaries that can fit into any schedule.
Knowledge is power, as the saying goes, but carving out time to give your brain the workout it deserves can be a challenge. The Headway app decided to help make it easier to get short snippets of information, broken up into bite-sized pieces. It can even point you towards the must-reads that are right up your alley, based on choices already in your library. And right now StackSocial has a holiday deal that scores you a lifetime subscription to Headway for just $50.
Headway serves up 15-minute summaries of a huge number of books, with recommendations based on your needs and goals. It's designed to help people with packed schedules pick up the most noteworthy lessons from top-selling titles. A lifetime subscription to the app will typically cost you a total of $300, but you can get it now for just $50 at StackSocial for a single user.
A wide variety of the best nonfiction books have been boiled down into summaries with key insights and tips. You can dive into multiple topics, like productivity, self-growth and happiness, and you can customize the app based on your recommendations. If you want to share the app with a partner or friends, there's a plan for two users that's available for $100, or you can get a family plan with four users for $150, which saves you over $1,000 compared to the usual price. StackSocial doesn't have a date specified for when this deal will end, so we recommend getting signed up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
If you do go for a Headway subscription, pair it with one of these headphone and earbuds deals so that you can use the app even when out and about. You might even want to kick your productivity up a notch with these helpful to-do list apps, so you can get the most out of your learning and self-improvement journey.
Read more: Best Language Learning Apps for 2023
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software