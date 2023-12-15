Score Lifetime Access to Headway Premium for Just $50

Knowledge is power, as the saying goes, but carving out time to give your brain the workout it deserves can be a challenge. The Headway app decided to help make it easier to get short snippets of information, broken up into bite-sized pieces. It can even point you towards the must-reads that are right up your alley, based on choices already in your library. And right now StackSocial has a holiday deal that scores you a lifetime subscription to Headway for just $50.

Headway serves up 15-minute summaries of a huge number of books, with recommendations based on your needs and goals. It's designed to help people with packed schedules pick up the most noteworthy lessons from top-selling titles. A lifetime subscription to the app will typically cost you a total of $300, but you can get it now for just $50 at StackSocial for a single user.

A wide variety of the best nonfiction books have been boiled down into summaries with key insights and tips. You can dive into multiple topics, like productivity, self-growth and happiness, and you can customize the app based on your recommendations. If you want to share the app with a partner or friends, there's a plan for two users that's available for $100, or you can get a family plan with four users for $150, which saves you over $1,000 compared to the usual price. StackSocial doesn't have a date specified for when this deal will end, so we recommend getting signed up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

If you do go for a Headway subscription, pair it with one of these headphone and earbuds deals so that you can use the app even when out and about. You might even want to kick your productivity up a notch with these helpful to-do list apps, so you can get the most out of your learning and self-improvement journey.

Read more: Best Language Learning Apps for 2023