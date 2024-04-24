Save Yourself Money on Future Trips With a Lifetime Subscription to OneAir Elite for Just $80

Travelling is one of the best things in the world, but it's also expensive. Whether it's for a vacation or a work trip, being able to save money on flights, hotels and basically anything else you can, is a huge win.

OneAir is a special app that can help you find the best deals for wherever you're going, and you can grab a lifetime subscription to OneAir's Elite plan today for just $80 on StackSocial. Given that the service usually costs $79 annually, you'll be paying the same price to get lifetime access without recurring fees. That means more money for travel essentials or just splurging on nice restaurants wherever you end up.

The OneAir Elite plan can save you up to $2,000 on every trip, giving you early access to deals on everything from airfares to hire cars. You'll receive unpublished flight deals as well as secret hotel pricing you wouldn't otherwise learn about. The catch? You'll need to act soon -- this deal is only going to run for a few more days.

This subscription is a lifetime offer with no recurring fees, meaning you can book your dream vacation whenever you like and explore the world at a budget to suit you, not the airlines. There are other benefits as well, including personal one-on-one business- and first-class flight planning support and much more. All you have to do is get your lifetime membership ordered before the deal expires in a few days.

If your budget is a little tighter but you still want some of the perks, StackSocial is also offering the OneAir Premium Plan for $40, which is just $11 more than the usual annual price for that plan. The primary difference between the two is that with Elite you have access to economy, business and first-class flight deals, whereas with the Premium it's access to economy flights only.

In the market for more vacation savings? We've rounded up several great travel deals to help you reduce the cost of your next trip by as much as possible.