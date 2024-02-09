Travel Deals: Book an Adventure for You and Yours This Valentine's Day

If you've been bitten by the travel bug, we want to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck. Right now, popular book sites, like Expedia, Hotels.com, Booking.com and more, are all offering deals and discounts on everything from tickets to hotel rooms. So whether you're looking to travel to a new country or book a staycation in your city for Valentine's Day, you're sure to find something that fits your vibe and budget.

Expedia/Screenshot by CNET Expedia 5% off select hotel bookings Expedia is offering 5% off select hotel bookings right now. All you have to do is use our exclusive code, CNETFEB5, during checkout to activate your savings. This would be the perfect deal for anyone looking to secure an amazing hotel room at a discounted rate. See at Expedia

Booking.com Take 15% off Early 2024 Trips If you're looking to jet off in 2024, then Booking.com has you covered. The site is currently offering 15% off its Early 2024 Trips, which includes destinations all over the world. You'll need to book by April 1 to secure your discount. See at Booking.com

Viator/Screenshot by CNET Viator Get 12% off bookings over $200 Viator has over 300,000 experiences all over the world. If you're looking for something unique and exciting to do for Valentine's Day then look no further. You can find spots nearby or across the world and get 12% off all bookings over $200. Use code CNT12 to get your discount. See at Viator

Tripadvisor Tripadvisor Save 10% on your order Tripadvisor is offering a 10% discount off all orders made by CNET readers. Just use code CNET10 to snag your discount. Tripadvisor is one of the most popular booking sites around and for good reason. You'll be able to build a trip in just minutes, with the site providing personalized itineraries along with guided travel tips and reviews. See at Tripadvisor

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Expedia, Hotels.com, Booking.com and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.