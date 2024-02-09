X
Travel Deals: Book an Adventure for You and Yours This Valentine's Day

Whether you're looking to take a trip across the world or book a staycation in your city, you can save big with these travel deals.

cnet-deals-logo.png
If you've been bitten by the travel bug, we want to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck. Right now, popular book sites, like Expedia, Hotels.com, Booking.com and more, are all offering deals and discounts on everything from tickets to hotel rooms. So whether you're looking to travel to a new country or book a staycation in your city for Valentine's Day, you're sure to find something that fits your vibe and budget.

Expedia Logo
Expedia/Screenshot by CNET

Expedia

5% off select hotel bookings

Expedia is offering 5% off select hotel bookings right now. All you have to do is use our exclusive code, CNETFEB5, during checkout to activate your savings. This would be the perfect deal for anyone looking to secure an amazing hotel room at a discounted rate. 

See at Expedia
hotels-com
Hotels.com

Hotels.com

Save 25% or more on Dream Stays

Hotels.com also has a variety of options when it comes to hotel rooms. Right now, you can save 25% or more on the site's Dream Stays.

See at Hotels.com
booking-com.png

Booking.com

Take 15% off Early 2024 Trips

If you're looking to jet off in 2024, then Booking.com has you covered. The site is currently offering 15% off its Early 2024 Trips, which includes destinations all over the world. You'll need to book by April 1 to secure your discount.

See at Booking.com
Viator logo
Viator/Screenshot by CNET

Viator

Get 12% off bookings over $200

Viator has over 300,000 experiences all over the world. If you're looking for something unique and exciting to do for Valentine's Day then look no further. You can find spots nearby or across the world and get 12% off all bookings over $200. Use code CNT12 to get your discount.

See at Viator
tripadvisor-logo.png
Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

Save 10% on your order

Tripadvisor is offering a 10% discount off all orders made by CNET readers. Just use code CNET10 to snag your discount. Tripadvisor is one of the most popular booking sites around and for good reason. You'll be able to build a trip in just minutes, with the site providing personalized itineraries along with guided travel tips and reviews.

See at Tripadvisor

