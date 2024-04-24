Save Yourself Money Now and Later With 31% Off the Google Nest Thermostat at Amazon

Smart home devices aren't just about convenience -- they can be great for saving you some money. Something a lot of people underestimate is the power of the best smart thermostats, because while they're not as obviously useful as a smart speaker, they can help save on heating and cooling bills in the long run. Well, today you can get one of our favorite smart thermometers, the Google Nest Thermostat, with a chunky 31% discount at Amazon. In fact, it's just a couple of bucks above the lowest price we've tracked for it there.

The Google Nest Thermostat normally costs $130, but the discount brings it down to $90, which is a great price for something that's going to save you money in the long run. The Nest Thermostat is surprisingly flexible, as it can be controlled with Google Assistant, Alexa, and the Nest app on iOS and Android. That means you can turn off the heating while you're out and about, or start the heating up if you're coming home early.

The device can actually tell when you're not home as well, and will turn itself down so that you're not going to be fixing the temperature of a home with nobody in it. You can also program in your ideal schedule too, which you can still adjust as you please, which is great news if you have a regular schedule you always stick to. It also sends you reminders about general maintenance, and can help you look for ways to save money on your heating and cooling thanks to the savings finder feature. A smart thermostat is one of the best smart home products around, and it'll definitely help you out.

