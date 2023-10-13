Save Up to $600 on Select Microsoft and Windows PCs During Best Buy's 3-Day Sale
Gaming laptops, all-in-one computers, two-in-one touchscreen options, accessories and more are available at deep discounts during this three-day sale.
While the massive October Prime Day event is over, plenty of offers are still available. If you didn't take advantage of some of the laptop deals we saw during the sale, don't fret. Best Buy has a solid deal for fans of Microsoft. Right now Best Buy has slashed the prices on select Microsoft products by up to $600 as part of its weekend-long sale. And My Best Buy Plus and Total members can access additional discounts on select items. You can shop this sale now through Oct. 15.
To save you some time and effort, we've highlighted a few of the best deals available below. But be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for you.
This 15.6-inch laptop may not be as portable as some models, but if you are using your laptop for school or work, having a larger screen can be a nice upgrade. This touchscreen model has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, plus you'll get up to 17 hours of battery life per charge.
Tablets are versatile devices, and this 13-inch model is no exception. It's ultra portable without sacrificing power, offering 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. And members can even get an extra $50 off of the already generous $400 discount.
More deals available in Best Buy's Microsoft 3-day sale:
- Microsoft 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 (512GB): $950 (save $350)
- HP Envy 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop (1TB): $750 (save $330)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop (1TB): $950 (save $600)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus (128GB): $600 (save $330)
- HP 27-inch all-in-one (512GB): $800 (save $200)
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop (512GB): $700 (save $250)
- HP Victus AMD Ryzen 15.6-inch gaming laptop (512GB): $500 (save $300)
- Acer Predator Helios Neo 16-inch gaming laptop (1TB): $1,180 (save $400)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch laptop (512GB): $750 (save $250)
- Dell Inspiron 14-inch laptop (512GB): $500 (save $200)
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15.6-inch laptop (512GB): $390 (save $240)
- HP 17.3-inch AMD Ryzen 3 laptop (256GB): $300 (save $250)
- Microsoft 14-inch laptop (64GB): $150 (save $50)
- Microsoft Surface Pen: $70 (save $30)
- Microsoft ergonomic mechanical keyboard: $40 (save $20)
- Microsoft Surface Wireless ambidextrous mouse: $35 (save $15)
