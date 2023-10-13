X
Save Up to $600 on Select Microsoft and Windows PCs During Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Gaming laptops, all-in-one computers, two-in-one touchscreen options, accessories and more are available at deep discounts during this three-day sale.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
An all-in-one, laptop and 2-in-1 from Microsoft are displayed against a yellow background.
While the massive October Prime Day event is over, plenty of offers are still available. If you didn't take advantage of some of the laptop deals we saw during the sale, don't fret. Best Buy has a solid deal for fans of Microsoft. Right now Best Buy has slashed the prices on select Microsoft products by up to $600 as part of its weekend-long sale. And My Best Buy Plus and Total members can access additional discounts on select items. You can shop this sale now through Oct. 15. 

To save you some time and effort, we've highlighted a few of the best deals available below. But be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for you. 

HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop: $700

This 15.6-inch laptop may not be as portable as some models, but if you are using your laptop for school or work, having a larger screen can be a nice upgrade. This touchscreen model has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, plus you'll get up to 17 hours of battery life per charge. 

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,200

Tablets are versatile devices, and this 13-inch model is no exception. It's ultra portable without sacrificing power, offering 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. And members can even get an extra $50 off of the already generous $400 discount. 

More deals available in Best Buy's Microsoft 3-day sale:

