Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: Save Big on MacBooks, Gaming Laptops and More

Amazon's October Prime Day two-day shopping extravaganza brings lucrative deals to all its categories, including TVs, laptops and more.

We've hunted around for the biggest price breaks on laptops that are worth buying right now, and put together a list of the best current laptop deals. As Prime Day and other sales continue, we'll update this list with the latest laptop deals at Amazon and beyond.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air: $1,049 Apple's latest MacBook is the 15-inch MacBook Air that has a larger screen previously found only on the pricier Pro models. The new MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch display, is powered by Apple's M2 chip and has 8GB of RAM. It also comes with a Touch ID sensor, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charger and 18-hour battery life. There's also a built-in 1,080p camera for FaceTime calls, and a three-mic array and six speakers for spatial audio support. It's available in the same four color options as its 13.6-inch sibling. It's $250 off right now at Amazon and is at the lowest price we've seen yet for it. Details Read our 15-inch MacBook Air review. Save $250 $1,049 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,185 The third generation of Samsung's sleek Galaxy Book Pro laptop bumps you up to 13th-gen Intel Core processors and a roomy 16-inch, 16:10 AMOLED display with a crisp 2,880x1,800-pixel resolution and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This model is $265 off for Prime Day and features a Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. At just 3.5 pounds, the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro is more portable than the 16-inch MacBook Pro that weighs a hefty 4.7 pounds. Details Save $265 $1,185 at Amazon

13-inch M2 MacBook Pro: $1,049 You can save big right now on the smallest MacBook Pro. This isn't a previous model on sale but the latest M2 version. Sure, you might not enjoy the Touch Bar -- it's the last model to feature the poorly received, seldom-used strip above the keyboard -- but the 13-inch MacBook Pro offers a great mix of power and portability at a great price. Details Save $250 $1,049 at Amazon

13-inch M1 MacBook Air: $750 The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 processor may be three years old, but it's still a valuable member of the MacBook family. It's the most affordable MacBook, and it's even more affordable right now with its hefty $249 discount. That's only $1 less than the biggest price break we've seen for it. The M1 processor has been surpassed by Apple's M2 chip but still has more than enough oomph for the majority of what you'll use the laptop for, whether it's for school or work or home use. The M1 MacBook lacks the Touch Bar (which could be viewed as a positive), and has a 13.3-inch Retina display that's only a smidgen smaller than the 13.6-inch panel you get with the newer M2 model. Details Read our M1 MacBook Air review. Save $249 $750 at Amazon

Dell G15: $1,130 Not as fancy as an Alienware, not as grimly utilitarian as an Inspiron, this Dell G15 budget gaming laptop is based on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 graphics and an Intel Core i713650HX CPU and 16GB of RAM. It also supplies a 1TB SSD when 512GB is often found on budget models. The 15.6-inch display features Full HD resolution and a speedy 165Hz refresh rate. It borrows the Alienware Command Center from Dell's high-end Alienware line that lets you customize game and system settings. You can save $320 on it right now for Prime Day, making it one of the better deals you'll find on a gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 GPU. Details Read our Dell G15 (and G16) review. Save $320 $1,130 at Amazon

Razer Blade 15: $1,960 IMHO, this is the best-looking gaming laptop on the market. Impossibly thin for a high-powered gaming laptop, with a sleek, slab look, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade machine also boasts a powerful component lineup, albeit one with previous-gen parts. Still, the 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti GPU should be plenty powerful to play AAA games at 1,080p with most quality settings at acceptable levels. There's nothing lacking with the display, either: It's a 15.6-inch OLED panel with a crisp 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution and speedy 240Hz refresh rate. This Razer Blade 15 config is over $1,300 off right now at Amazon and a great deal at under $2,000. Details Read our Razer Blade 15 review. Save $1,340 $1,960 at Amazon

Razer Blade 17: $2,300 This is a bigger version of the above Razer Blade 15, with an even bigger discount. You can save $1,200 on this previous-year Razer Blade 17, which is based on a 12th-gen Core i9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti graphics while also supplying an ample 32GB of RAM. The roomy, 17.3-inch display isn't an OLED panel and not quite as fast but should fit the part with its 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Details Save $1,500 $2,300 at Amazon

Alienware x16 R1 gaming laptop: $2,615 You can save more than $600 on this loaded Alienware x16 R1 config based on the latest parts from Intel and Nvidia. It features a 16-inch display with a crisp QHD resolution and blazing 240Hz refresh rate, powered by a Core i9-13900HK CPU and RTX 4080 graphics. It also serves up a generous 32GB of RAM and roomy 1TB SSD. Gamers will appreciate the tactile feedback of the Cherry ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard that can also be customized with per-key RGB lighting. Details Save $635 $2,615 at Amazon

LG Gram 16: $1,120 It's thin and light and on sale. The LG Gram 16 is impressively compact for a 16-inch laptop, weighing just 2.62 pounds and measuring a mere 0.66 inches thick. And it's a whopping $581 off. It includes a previous-gen Intel chip, but the Core i7-1260P is a member of the midrange P series and should be plenty powerful for most users. (It has more raw processing power than an efficient U-series chip commonly found on thin-and-light laptops.) Plus, this Gram 16 model serves up a sufficient 16GB of RAM to help with performance, along with a roomy 1TB solid-state drive. And the expansive 16-inch, 16:10 display boasts a crisp 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution. You also get a 1080p webcam, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a microSD card slot. We reviewed the preceding model based on the 11th-gen Core CPU and liked it. Details Save $582 $1,120 at Amazon

MSI Sword 15: $895 This MSI Sword model is the rare example of a gaming laptop that costs less than $1,000 and features a graphics processor from Nvidia's current GeForce RTX 40 series. And it's even more affordable now with a $104 discount at Walmart. It pairs an RTX 4050 GPU with a previous-gen Core i7-12650H CPU to go along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch display has full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Details Save $104 $895 at Walmart

Acer Swift X 14: $1,240 The Acer Swift X 14 has a gorgeous 14.5-inch OLED display and the latest Intel and Nvidia silicon in the form of a 13th-gen Core i7 H-series CPU and an RTX 4050 GPU. We usually find such a duo in a larger machine; content creation laptops typically feature 16- or 17-inch displays to give creators more room to work. The Swift X 14, however, provides the needed muscle for demanding graphics work (and some gaming) but in a more portable package. The overall design is a bit boring, but the OLED panel with its 2,880x1,800-pixel resolution is fantastic. Details Read our Acer Swift X 14 review. Save $160 $1,240 at Walmart

