Save Up to 56% Off These Kasa Mart Lights for a Limited Time Only

Entering the world of smart home accessories and devices can be a little daunting at first. But picking up a smart light or two can be a wonderful (and inexpensive) way to get started. There are tons to choose from, and many of them are very similar indeed. You can check out our explainer on the things you need to know about smart lights before you buy, but TP-Link makes some of the most popular ones under its Kasa sub-brand. And now you can pick one up while saving up to 56% off.

There are tons of deals available on a range of products, including multicolored lights and packs of multiple bulbs. Those looking to get started might want to check out the 56% discount off the Kasa Smart Light Bulb, a product that can now be had for just $7. It works with the Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart home systems and doesn't require a hub. Just note that this isn't a multicolor bulb, so keep that in mind when choosing where you're going to use it. An inexpensive multicolor bulb is available for $10 when you clip the on-page coupon, however, so that might be a better option, depending on your needs.

Looking to kick things up a gear? A $25 pack of four bulbs is available if you clip the on-page coupon, and these bulbs are all multicolor models for the utmost in flexibility.

If you want to add more accessories to your setup, our list of the best smart home deals is just waiting to help you save some money.