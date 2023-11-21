Save Up to 50% on Instant Pot Appliances During Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Add some new kitchen gadgets to your arsenal for less with up to $150 off air fryers, toaster ovens and more.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or the amateur chef on your gift list, Black Friday is a great time to pick up some new kitchen gadgets or appliances. And if you're looking for big savings on a new air fryer, slow cooker, stand mixer or other piece of gear, you'll want to take a look at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The online retailer is currently offering up to 50% off top-rated Instant Pot appliances, with prices starting at just $30. There's no telling when these deals will sell out or expire, though, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
There are quite a few Instant Pot appliances you can snag for less right now. This convenient Vortex Plus 4-quart air fryer has six preset cooking functions and a dishwasher-safe basket and tray, and you can pick it up for just $60, which saves you $50 compared with the usual price. Or if you want to add some serious versatility to your kitchen, you can save $60 on this Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart multicooker, which drops the price down to just $70. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice maker, steamer, sauté pan and more, and it has 15 smart cooking programs so you can whip up soups, desserts and other dishes with the push of a button. If you're an avid baker, you can grab this Instant Stand Mixer Pro. It boasts 600W of power, has 10 speed settings and a 7.4-quart bowl, and it's currently $120 off, which drops the price down to $180.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
There are plenty of other appliances on sale, including coffee makers, slow cookers and a massive 19-quart toaster oven, so be sure to peruse the entire selection. And you can check out our full Amazon Black Friday roundup for even more bargains.
